Ukraine updates: Kyiv decries awards ceremony deaths

Odesa Museum targeted by aerial strike

Russian aerial strikes in Odesa wounded eight people and significantly damaged a historic art museum.

Images seemed to show the art from Odesa Fine Arts Museum, in the southern part of Ukraine, ripped off the walls with windows blown out following an overnight bombardment.

Deputy foreign minister Emine Dzheppar called on the United Nations' Paris-based heritage agency UNESCO to condemn the strike.

A lot of the collection usually housed at the museum had been removed during the war, according to the governor of the Odesa region, Oleg Kiper.

Kyiv said that Russian forces had launched four missiles and nearly multiple attack drones from occupied regions of the country in the south overnight.

Missile strike on military 'awards ceremony' kills soldiers

Multiple Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after a Russian missile strike hit a military "awards ceremony" in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Exact numbers on those killed in the attack differ, with soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade said to have those being honoured at the ceremony.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lamented the avoidable loss of life, saying: "This is a tragedy that could have been avoided. A criminal investigation has been registered into the tragedy."

"The main thing is to establish the full truth about what happened and to prevent this from happening again."

One Ukrainian soldier took to social media to criticize commanders for having held the ceremony

“Everyone is writing that ‘Heroes died’. Although it is more appropriate to write ‘Heroes became victims’,” soldier Ivan Savytskyy said. "They became victims of military rudimentary traditionalism in its worst form."

km/jcg (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)