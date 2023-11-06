Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Strategic Recommendations and Overview 2023 to 2032

The latest research report on the Radiation Dose Monitoring Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global radiation dose monitoring market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.76 Billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Exposure to ionizing radiation used in medical imaging processes has left patients with an increased risk of cancer rather than alleviating such hazards. This, as a result, has necessitated the implementation of radiation dose monitoring systems across the world. The demand for radiation dose monitoring is rising globally in line with changing laws in developed nations, which require recording of dosage along with increasing public pressure from patients and mass media.

Device segment insights:

The radiation dosimeters dominated the market with a share of nearly 75% in 2017. It is expected to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to area process monitor during the forecasted period. This is mainly due to rise in the number of radiological procedures, rising awareness among the public with regard to radiation exposure, and the increase in the number of nuclear facilities worldwide.

Type segment insights:

Owing to fostering demand of radiation dose monitors across the globe, the hardware and software market together accounted for more than 90% of the market share in 2017. On the other hand, the need to train consumers and service providers helped the service market grow at the highest rate during the forecasted period.

Application segment insights:

The rise in radiology procedures throughout the world and the increase in government initiatives towards radiation dose measurement, enabled the radiography market to have the highest market share of nearly 55% in 2017. This sector is also expected to have the highest growth rate in the given forecast period. In addition to that, tomography is expected to follow the radiography market in terms of growth rate.

Regional insights:

North America has been leading the market with a share of nearly 45% in 2017. This is mainly attributed to the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, nuclear power plants, and global players in this region. However, with rising patient population base and growing initiatives towards establishment of nuclear power plants, the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets are expected to witness the highest growth rate in comparison to developed nations in the coming five years.

Companies covered:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Philips Healthcare

3. Landauer

4. Sectra

5. Mirion Technologies, Inc.

6. Fuji Electric

7. Ludlum

8. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

9. Medic Vision Imaging Solutions, Ltd.

10. Novarad Corporation

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

