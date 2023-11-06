Digital Broadcasting Market 2023-2032 Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future

The latest research report on the Digital Broadcasting Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global digital broadcasting market is expected to grow from USD 266.96 Billion in 2018 to USD 310.81 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.17%.

Video and television delivery platforms are gradually becoming multifaceted, as viewing preferences shift towards on-demand content using multiple devices. The expansion of the Internet and other digital infrastructure is leading to the growth of online video platforms, which is in turn influencing the viewing patterns of consumers around the world.

In this report, the global digital broadcasting market is classified into three segments based on the subscription model:

Pay TV (direct-to-home [DTH], Internet Protocol television [IPTV], digital terrestrial television [DTT], and mobile TV)

Free-to-air TV market (DTH, IPTV, DTT, and mobile TV)

Digital radio

Pay TV segment insights:

In the pay TV category, the DTH segment will occupy ~43% of the market share by 2023. It is expected to experience the highest growth, as broadband penetration and adoption of 3G and 4G technologies are increasing, thereby leading to a surge in Internet usage. Moreover, viewers are willing to pay for premium content to enjoy advertisement-free entertainment.

Free-to-air TV segment insights:

The free-to-air TV segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.82% during 20182023. In countries such as the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is a significant number of free-to-air satellite TV viewers. In the case of digital broadcasting, the number of free-to-air TV viewers is quite less. However, the DTT free-to-air sub-segment generates more revenue in comparison to the DTT pay TV sub-segment.

Digital radio insights:

The digital radio segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.63% during the 20182023 period. North America contributes the highest revenue in this segment. Declining costs of collecting, streaming, and storing data, and increasing use of advanced infrastructure are driving the digital radio market. The emergence of new players in the music streaming industry has given a significant boost to the market.

Regional insights:

The global digital broadcasting market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, North America accounted for an approximately 28% share of the global digital broadcasting market, while APAC accounted for a higher market share due to the swift penetration of broadband services. The share of the North American digital broadcasting market is declining due to an increase in licensing fees and a shift in viewers preference from television content to mobile content.

Companies covered:

DTH

o DISH Network

o Etisalat (eLifeTV)

DTT

o ARRIS International Plc

o Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mobile pay TV

o Netflix

o Hulu

Digital radio

o iHeartRadio

o Spotify

IPTV

o Wiseplay

o Perfect Player

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

