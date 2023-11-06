TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Three numbers jump out in this poll of polls.

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) shows a big jump to reach his highest point since this series began on Sept. 1, those undecided and "don't know" has reached a new low, and the trendline of independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) continues to slide and has reached a new low. Both Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) remain firmly within the range they have shown so far.

A note of caution before coming to any strong conclusions on Hou or those undecided, the number of polls over the last 15 days was only five, which is lower than any 15-day period since this survey began, and three of those polls have traditionally produced results showing Hou higher and Ko lower than other polls. The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is released every five days, so be sure to check back for the next one or two to confirm if Hou's uptick is an outlier result or a new trend.

The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here.