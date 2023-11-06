Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan News Poll of Polls

Weighted poll of surveys includes those taken over last 15 days

By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/11/06 20:07
Taiwan News Poll of Polls

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Three numbers jump out in this poll of polls.

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) shows a big jump to reach his highest point since this series began on Sept. 1, those undecided and "don't know" has reached a new low, and the trendline of independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) continues to slide and has reached a new low. Both Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) remain firmly within the range they have shown so far.

A note of caution before coming to any strong conclusions on Hou or those undecided, the number of polls over the last 15 days was only five, which is lower than any 15-day period since this survey began, and three of those polls have traditionally produced results showing Hou higher and Ko lower than other polls. The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is released every five days, so be sure to check back for the next one or two to confirm if Hou's uptick is an outlier result or a new trend.

Taiwan News Poll of Polls

The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here.
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
presidential poll
2024 presidential election
poll numbers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
2023/11/07 19:24
Lai inaugurates campaign HQ with massive rally in New Taipei
Lai inaugurates campaign HQ with massive rally in New Taipei
2023/11/05 12:13
Taiwan mayors up pressure on TPP's Ko to work with KMT in coming election
Taiwan mayors up pressure on TPP's Ko to work with KMT in coming election
2023/11/04 14:42
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
2023/11/02 10:00
Taiwan politicians dress up for Halloween
Taiwan politicians dress up for Halloween
2023/10/31 13:44