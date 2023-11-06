Taipei Security Dialogue 2023 kicks off this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) is set to host the 2023 Taipei Security Dialogue on Wednesday (Nov. 8).

The forum, sponsored by the Mainland Affairs Council and Mega International Commercial Bank, will bring together prominent scholars and experts from around the world to discuss the challenges China poses to the international order and democracy, according to an INDSR press release. Guests include Chinese foreign policy expert Bates Gill, Stanford University senior fellow Larry Diamond, University of Tokyo international politics professor Yasuhiro Matsuda, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Japan Chair Christopher B. Johnstone, Harvard postdoctoral fellow in Taiwan Studies Julia Famularo, and Institute of International Relations Prague Director Mats Braun.

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Michele Flournoy and former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger will deliver video speeches addressing the prospects for collective deterrence among Indo-Pacific nations and providing insights into assessing risks and the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Former acting secretary of the U.S. Army John Whitley and the current director of the Aerospace Security Project at CSIS, Kari Bingen, will participate in the discussion, focusing on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on U.S. deployments and investments in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as China's space technology development and prospects.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is also expected to deliver a speech.

The security dialogue will be divided into six main themes: "Lessons from the Russia-Ukraine War and how to deter China," "China's challenges to the global order and democracy and how to respond," "Insights from the Russia-Ukraine War for cross-strait relations," "China's military and technological rise," "Trends of China’s expansion and Influence," and "China's changing domestic and international environment."

The dialogue event comes as Taiwan is ramping up efforts to strengthen its military capabilities to counter a Chinese attack.