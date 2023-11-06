Video shows blue truck nearly hit stroller on western Taiwan crosswalk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos surfaced on Sunday (Nov. 5) showing a mother barely managing to prevent the stroller carrying her baby from being hit by a delivery truck as it failed to yield to her at a crosswalk.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 4), the mother went out shopping while pushing her baby in a black stroller, reported TTV News. On her way home, she was walking across a zebra crossing at the intersection of Baochang Road and Mingde North Road in Yunlin County's Douliu City when the incident occurred.

Surveillance camera and dashcam footage showed that just as the woman was about to reach the midway point of the crossing where a median refuge island was located, a blue delivery truck suddenly turned left and accelerated through the crosswalk. Fortunately, the woman noticed the truck and reacted quickly by pulling the stroller back and to the side, just out of harm's way.

The truck driver did not decelerate until his vehicle drove over the spot where the stroller would have been. He then paused briefly, before speeding off again.

Her baby was reportedly frightened by the near collision and began crying. The mother, surnamed Chiang (江), was cited by the news agency as candidly saying, "I was left dumbfounded. He didn't slow down at all."

Chiang said that it was only because she quickly moved the stroller out of the way that it was not struck. She said that both she and her child had difficulty sleeping after the incident.

Police were cited by New-reporter as stating that for failing to yield to the pedestrian, the truck driver could face up to NT$16,000 (US$497) in fines.