Hang Lung X HKYWCA "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program – Community Inclusion Day Supporting over 2,200 dementia patients and carers for three years in a row

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - The Hang Lung X HKYWCA "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program – Community Inclusion Day, co-organized for the third consecutive year by Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") and the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association ("HKYWCA"), was successfully held at Amoy Plaza last weekend. Activities from free brain health consultations and cognitive testing providing information about important community resources and referral services to an exhibition of artworks co-created by dementia patients, carers and volunteers are offered at the event. The two-day event attracted more than 12,000 members of the community, dementia patients, and carers. To keep promoting a dementia-friendly community, the "Love·No·Limit" Community Inclusion Day, expected to benefit more than 240 people with complimentary cognitive assessment, will also take place at Kornhill Plaza this year from November 11 to 12.With the theme of "Flying Free," this year's Community Inclusion Day had its kick-off ceremony officiated by Mr. Leung Po Wah, Taddy, District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong) of the Social Welfare Department; Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operation) of Hang Lung Properties; and Mr. Chow Wah Tat, Kenneth, Service Director (Elderly Services) of the HKYWCA. At the event, more than 70 kites made by dementia patients, carers, Hang Lung As One volunteers and young volunteers from HKYWCA were displayed against a backdrop of famous scenic spots across the city. The inspiring image illustrated the message that dementia patients can live freely and flourish in a supportive community. It also represented the vision of an inclusive, dementia-friendly society, which is possible when people from all walks of life work together. Artworks such as clay dim sum, cyanotype decorations, and stress relief paintings created by people with dementia and their carers were displayed at the "Dementia Friendly Art Gallery." The exhibits allowed the public to appreciate each piece's creativity while becoming more aware of the physical and mental health challenges of carers.Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operation) of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Since the Hang Lung X HKYWCA 'Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program was launched in 2021, it has supported more than 2,200 dementia patients and their carers. Close to 300 of our frontliners have also completed the Social Welfare Department-approved 'Dementia Friends' training course, giving them the skills to provide appropriate assistance while they are at work to people with dementia. We were delighted to bring a selection of merchants on board for this year's Community Inclusion Day, offering exclusive shopping concessions to elderly people to encourage them to stay active and be involved in the community while also responding to the Social Welfare Department's appeal to help ease pressures on carers. In the future, Hang Lung will continue to demonstrate our support for dementia patients and their carers, with the aim of building a more inclusive, caring, and dementia friendly community, and fulfilling the Company's commitment to improving social wellbeing."Mr. Leung Po Wah, Taddy, District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong) from the Social Welfare Department, said, " Our government has always been concerned about the need of support for dementia patients and their carers. This year, the Government has launched out various enhanced initiatives, including a 24-hour Designated Hotline for Carer Support (182 183) and an one-stop Information Gateway for Carers to make it easier for them to seek assistance when necessary. To promote dementia friendliness and support for carers, it is not only important for the Government to allocate resources but also for the business sector and social welfare organizations to collaborate to expand community networks and create a caring workplace culture that accepts and understands the challenges faced by working carers, thus alleviating their stress. I am deeply grateful to Hang Lung for training their frontline staff in malls and office towers to become recognized 'Dementia Friends' by the Social Welfare Department, assisting people in need both in the workplace and in their daily lives and jointly contributing to a dementia friendly community."Mr. Chow Wah Tat, Kenneth, Service Director (Elderly Services) of the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, said, " Thanks to Hang Lung's support, the association has implemented the 'Love No Limit' Dementia Friendly Program in four HKYWCA elderly centers over the past three years. Targeting families with dementia members, the program has allowed participants to showcase their creativity through the arts and helped carers relax and unwind by joining activities. One-to-one five-sense cognitive training was also provided to relieve carers' stress and slow down cognitive degeneration in the elderly. In addition, the elderly who may have memory problems were identified and referred to private doctors in their districts for appropriate treatment. Through this program, dementia patients and their carers enjoyed a pleasant time together and established a positive caregiving relationship. We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for Hang Lung's dedication to promoting a dementia-friendly community."At this year's event, two carer representatives shared their thoughts on the benefits of the Hang Lung X HKYWCA "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program and their experiences in caring for dementia patients. Ms. Leila Chan, Chief Executive of Big Silver, also provided an overview of the various resources and support available in our community for carers. Mrs. Ng Lai Po Chun, a carer and a participant in the program for three consecutive years with her husband who is living with dementia and bilateral hearing loss, shared how the program's activities helped him open up and become more engaged and interested in life. For her, the program has allowed her to relax more and be more socially engaged, helping reduce the stress associated with caregiving.Throughout the event period, Hang Lung has joined hands with a selection of merchants at Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza to offer exclusive shopping concessions to elderly. Merchants include: Dr. Kong, Colourmix, Meka, Sasa, O'Farm, Vita Green, Pizza Hut, Watami Japanese Dining, Victoria Harbour Restaurant, Victoria Harbour Supreme, Pak Don Chicken Rice, and Butahage.Hang Lung is devoted to helping build a diverse and inclusive community via various community investment projects. The three-year Hang Lung X HKYWCA "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program includes improving the cognitive abilities of elderly, support for carers, volunteer training, and doctor referral services. It has now benefited more than 2,200 dementia patients and their carers, with Hang Lung volunteers putting in more than 1,100 service hours. In addition, close to 300 Hang Lung frontliners from 19 Hang Lung commercial and resident projects in Hong Kong have completed the Social Welfare Department-approved "Dementia Friends" training course and are doing their part in building a dementia-friendly environment.Hashtag: #HangLung

