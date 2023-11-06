Comprehensive Approach to Setting Up a IVF Services Market Cost 2023: Industry Trends and Machinery

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “IVF Services Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the IVF Services Market .

The Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market was valued at $6,243.38 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $13,509.30 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2028. Asia-Pacific presents productive opportunities for players operating in the IVF services market, owing to its high population base, growth in knowledge about IVF treatment, low costs of IVF treatments, delayed pregnancy trends, rise in number of infertile populations, and surge in disposable income. In older women (more than 40 years age group), eggs produced by the reproductive system are not fully prepared for the process of fertilization.

IVF is a complex series of procedures used to help unfertile population and assist with them with conception of a child. Throughout IVF, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rates, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income in the region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and lower awareness regarding IVF in some under developed regions hinders growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in emerging markets make way for development of the Asia-Pacific IVF market in the future.

The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is segmented on the basis of cycle type, end user, and country. By cycle type, it is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. On the basis of end user, it is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Country wise, the market is studied across India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

? It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

? Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the Asia-Pacific market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

The list of key players profiled in this report include Apollo Hospitals Dhaka, Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center (ACIMC), Bahosi Fertility Centre, Bangkok IVF center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bloom Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, CHA Fertility Center, Chennai Fertility Center, Cloudnine Fertility, Damai Service Hospital, Fatemieh Infertility Center, Fertility Associates, Fertility Centre Nepal (Part of Wecare Health Services, India), Fertility First, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, IHH Healthcare Berhad, IVF NAMBA Clinic, IVF Sri Lanka Life Plus (Pvt) Ltd, IVF Van Hanh, KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre, Lanka Hospitals, LIFE – Lahore Institute of Fertility & Endocrinology, Lotus Fertility Clinic, Manipal Fertility, Maria Fertility Hospital, MEHR IVF Clinic, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Morula IVF, National University Hospital, Nepal International Fertility Centre, Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic, Raffles Medical Group, Repromed, RSUP Dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung, SAFE Fertility Center, Sanno Hospital, Saqib Fertility & IVF Center Mid City Hospital, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai, United Family Hospital, Southend Fertility and IVF, Superior A.R.T Myanmar, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., TMC Fertility Centre, Tu Du Hospital, Victory A.R.T. Laboratory Phils., Inc., and Virtus Health.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

– Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical centers

– Clinical research institutes

By Country

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Myanmar

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



