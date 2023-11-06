U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Report 2023: Business Plan, Manufacturing Process, and Cost Involved

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market .

The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at $965.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. Surge in geriatric population along with rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), increase in technological advancements in the CRT pacemakers and CRT defibrillators, and rise in healthcare expenditure in the U.S. are some of the major factors that boost the market growth. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that 12.1 million individuals will have atrial fibrillation (AFib) by 2030 in the U.S. In addition, the CDC reported that approximately 6.2 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from heart failure. One patient dies every 36 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) is a treatment prescribed to help heart beat with the correct rhythm. CRT uses a pacemaker for restoration of the normal timing pattern of heartbeat. It is a procedure to implant a device in the chest to make heart’s chambers contract proficiently. Cardiac resynchronization therapy is traditionally a treatment for patients who experience heart failure and then develop an arrhythmia. Cardiac resynchronization therapy offers applications in the intraventricular dyssynchrony, interventricular dyssynchrony, and atrioventricular dyssynchrony.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and individuals of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. In addition, about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease every year, which is one in every four deaths. In contrast, the presence of stringent regulations for CRT devices and high cost of CRT therapy in the U.S. are anticipated to impede the market growth over the assessment period. The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market is segmented into type, application, and end user. By type, the market is categorized into CRT pacemaker and CRT defibrillator. Pacemaker is a small electronic device, implanted below the collarbone and are connected to the heart with wires or leads to the right chambers of the heart. The CRT defibrillator segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to rising adoption of CRT defibrillators over CRT pacemakers and the launch of technologically advanced CRT defibrillators.

On the basis of application, the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market is divided into intraventricular dyssynchrony, interventricular dyssynchrony, and atrioventricular dyssynchrony. Intraventricular dyssynchrony is the principal factor responsible for contractile dysfunction, the one most affected by and most predictive of response to resynchronization therapy. The intraventricular dyssynchrony segment spearheaded the market in 2019 in terms of revenue attributed to comparatively higher incidence of intraventricular dyssynchrony among patients with heart failure and left bundle branch block. Interventricular dyssynchrony refers to the discordance between the times of right ventricular (RV) and left ventricular (LV) contraction, or delay in segmental wall motion. Atrioventricular (AV) dyssynchrony occurs when there is an unfavorable difference in timing between atrial and ventricular contractions. It is a delay in the normal sequential AV contraction, due to delayed conduction through the AV node. This refers to abnormal timing of contraction of the left atrium (LA) with respect to the LV impairs cardiac function.

By end user, the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized cardiac treatment centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period owing to higher number of CVDs performed along with rise in adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy devices in the hospital settings. On the other hand, the specialized cardiac treatment centers segment is expected to witness significant market outlook during the study period as it provides diagnostic and treatment services for patients suffering from heart diseases with the assistance of an integrated medical team.

The cardiac resynchronization therapy market is highly competitive in nature, as major players in this vertical are concentrating on growth strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships and collaborations to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in June 2018, MicroPort Scientific Corporation received approval by the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for PLATINIUM 4LV SonR CRT-D cardiac resynchronization device and the associated SonRtip lead featuring the innovative SonR technology. The SonR system uses an innovative contractility micro-sensor embedded in the SonRtip lead to assess the patient’s left ventricular contractility and optimize the cardiac resynchronization therapy response in heart failure patients.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

List of key players profiled in the report

– Medtronic plc

– Abbott Laboratories

– BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

– LivaNova PLC

– MEDICO S.p.A.

– MicroPort Scientific Corporation

– OSCOR Inc.

– Osypka Medical GmbH

List of other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report):

– Cook Group Incorporated

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– CRT Pacemaker

– CRT Defibrillator

By Application

– Intraventricular Dyssynchrony

– Interventricular Dyssynchrony

– Atrioventricular Dyssynchrony

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Specialized Cardiac Treatment Centers

