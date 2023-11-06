Carbonated Beverages Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2032

The latest research report on the Carbonated Beverages Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The growth of the carbonated beverages market is expected to be moderate, since the industry has matured in most of the regions across the world. The market is expected to reach a value of approximately USD 412.5 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the 2018-2023 period.

Type segment insights:

Type-wise, the standard category of sodas is the carbonated soft drink flavor, which has the biggest market share. However, with increasing awareness about the harmful effects of high sugar intake, consumers have started to decrease their soda consumption and shifted to diet and lower calorie variants of the same. Therefore, the share of diet carbonated drinks is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period. Fruit-flavored carbonated drinks are also very popular, with continued demand for flavors like lime-lemon and orange as refreshing drinks.

Sales channel segment insights:

Among the various sales channels for carbonated soft drinks, the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and general merchandisers segment dominated the market with a 40% share in 2018. However, it is expected to lose some ground to channels like food service and drinking establishments, convenience stores and gas stations, as well as online grocery shopping portals. The rising demand for high value, naturally-made soft drinks in exotic flavors, is expected to drive the inclusion of such premium drinks in the menus of restaurants across the world.

Regional insights:

North America is leading the way with regard to health consciousness, with many soft drink manufacturers participating in aggressive innovation in the low-sugar and no-calorie segment of the carbonated beverages market. Europe held approximately 34% of the global market in 2018, followed by the North American region with a 28% share. In the North American and European regions, the sale of carbonated beverages has experienced slower growth. Nonetheless, sales values have increased, especially in Europe, owing to the increased sale of premium and high-value products. Asia-Pacific, experiencing high urbanization, is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (5.8%) during the forecasted period. The Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets too are poised for growth.

Companies covered:

1. The Coca-Cola Company

2. PepsiCo Inc.

3. Dr Pepper Snapple

4. Cott Corporation

5. Asahi Soft Drinks

6. National Beverage Corp.

7. F&N Foods

8. Britvic PLC

9. Parle Agro

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

A report on the “Carbonated Beverages market” would typically encompass various aspects related to this market, providing a comprehensive analysis and insights for stakeholders. Below are some key areas that are likely to be covered in such a report:

Market Overview:

Introduction to the Carbonated Beverages market.

Definition and classification of Carbonated Beverages.

Market size and growth potential.

Historical and forecasted market trends.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type

Segmentation by application

Geographical segmentation (regional and global markets).

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and challenges affecting the Carbonated Beverages market.

Market opportunities and growth factors.

Regulatory and environmental factors influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Analysis of key market players and their market share.

Company profiles, including product portfolios and strategies.

SWOT analysis for major industry players.

Market Trends and Innovations:

Emerging trends in Carbonated Beverages technology.

Innovations, such as improved battery efficiency and durability.

Sustainable and eco-friendly battery solutions.

Market Demand Analysis:

Factors influencing consumer demand.

Usage patterns and preferences of outdoor enthusiasts and consumers.

Consumer demographics and target markets.

Pricing Analysis:

Pricing strategies and trends in the Carbonated Beverages market.

Price comparison among different product types and brands.

Distribution Channels:

Analysis of the distribution network and sales channels.

Retail, e-commerce, and other distribution methods.

Case Studies:

Real-world examples of successful Carbonated Beverages applications.

Case studies of notable projects or products.

Market Forecast:

Short-term and long-term market projections.

Growth prospects and potential market size.

Competitive Strategies:

Strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge.

Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Analysis of the Carbonated Beverages market in different regions.

Regional market dynamics and trends.

Investment Opportunities:

Potential investment opportunities in the market.

Risks and returns associated with market investments.

Market Challenges:

Obstacles faced by industry players.

Technological, economic, and regulatory challenges.

Future Outlook:

Key insights into the future of the Carbonated Beverages market.

Predictions and recommendations for market participants.

