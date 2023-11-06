Cloud Siem Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Cloud Siem Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Global Cloud Siem Market is valued approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Cloud Siem also known as cloud security information and event management (SIEM) is a security solution which offers real-time monitoring and analysis of events as well as tracking and logging of security data for compliance or auditing purposes.

SIEM collects data from a wide range of source across an organization’s entire network such as users, applications, assets, cloud environments, and networks. This data is further stored and analyzed in real-time, to enable IT & security team to automatically manage their network’s event log and network flow data in one centralized location. The increasing penetration of cloud-based services worldwide and stringent security compliances and government regulations as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the revenue of cloud services market worldwide was estimated at USD 152.11 billion, and the revenue further increased to USD 172.11 billion by 2021. Furthermore, Strategic initiatives from leading market players such as partnership would influence the growth of Cloud Siem Market. For instance, in September 2021, Wipro Limited partnered with Texas, USA based Securonix, a provider of the Securonix Security Operations & Analytics Platform. Under this partnership both the players would jointly offer Securonix’s cloud-first SIEM, analytics-driven detection and automated response tools with Wipro’s global reach and cybersecurity intelligence capabilities. Moreover, in June 2022, California, USA Based Exabeam announced partnership with Google Cloud to Create Hyperscale Cloud-native SIEM and Cybersecurity Analytics Offerings. Also, growing global emergence of 5G technology coupled with rising digitization across different industries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft

Rapid7

IBM CORPORATION

RSA SECURITY LLC

Sumo Logic

Fishtech

NetWitness

Cybriant

NTT Global Networks.

Corporate Technologies, Inc

A deep analysis of the Cloud SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) Market within the cybersecurity and cloud computing industry can be summarized in 10 key points:

Market Definition : The Cloud SIEM Market focuses on the adoption of SIEM solutions delivered via cloud-based platforms to monitor and analyze security events and incidents in real-time.

: The Cloud SIEM Market focuses on the adoption of SIEM solutions delivered via cloud-based platforms to monitor and analyze security events and incidents in real-time. Cybersecurity Challenges : The market’s growth is driven by the increasing complexity of cybersecurity threats and the need for advanced threat detection and response capabilities.

: The market’s growth is driven by the increasing complexity of cybersecurity threats and the need for advanced threat detection and response capabilities. Real-time Monitoring : Cloud SIEM solutions provide real-time monitoring and analysis of security events, enabling organizations to identify and respond to security incidents promptly.

: Cloud SIEM solutions provide real-time monitoring and analysis of security events, enabling organizations to identify and respond to security incidents promptly. Cloud-based Deployment : Cloud SIEM solutions leverage the scalability and flexibility of cloud computing, making them accessible to organizations of all sizes. They also reduce the burden of managing on-premises infrastructure.

: Cloud SIEM solutions leverage the scalability and flexibility of cloud computing, making them accessible to organizations of all sizes. They also reduce the burden of managing on-premises infrastructure. Advanced Analytics : Cloud SIEM platforms often incorporate machine learning and AI for more accurate threat detection and anomaly recognition, improving security efficacy.

: Cloud SIEM platforms often incorporate machine learning and AI for more accurate threat detection and anomaly recognition, improving security efficacy. Threat Detection and Response : Cloud SIEM solutions help organizations proactively detect and respond to security incidents, including data breaches, insider threats, and malware attacks.

: Cloud SIEM solutions help organizations proactively detect and respond to security incidents, including data breaches, insider threats, and malware attacks. Compliance and Reporting : Cloud SIEM assists organizations in meeting compliance requirements by providing detailed reporting and auditing capabilities.

: Cloud SIEM assists organizations in meeting compliance requirements by providing detailed reporting and auditing capabilities. Market Players : Leading players in the Cloud SIEM Market include established cybersecurity firms, such as Splunk, IBM, and Sumo Logic, as well as cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, offering SIEM services.

: Leading players in the Cloud SIEM Market include established cybersecurity firms, such as Splunk, IBM, and Sumo Logic, as well as cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, offering SIEM services. Integration : Integration with other security solutions, such as endpoint protection, firewalls, and threat intelligence feeds, is crucial for an effective cloud SIEM implementation.

: Integration with other security solutions, such as endpoint protection, firewalls, and threat intelligence feeds, is crucial for an effective cloud SIEM implementation. Future Prospects: The Cloud SIEM Market is poised for continued growth as organizations recognize the need for advanced threat detection and response capabilities, especially in cloud environments. The market will likely see further advancements in AI and automation to enhance threat detection and incident response.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

