Smart Irrigation Market Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2032

The Global Smart Irrigation Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, investigating both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as an invaluable resource for businesses aiming to formulate effective strategies for the upcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.
The research study places significant emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a vital parameter in the industry. The study utilizes 2022 as the base year, considering market data from 2017 to 2022 as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying pertinent trends, the study projects future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical application of this historical data holds immense significance in calculating the forecast value of the market.
In 2021, the Global Smart Irrigation Market was valued at $1.12 billion and is expected to reach $3.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.
Smart irrigation is an advanced system that irrigates the soil with the help of network components. The conventional irrigation system is integrated with a network and smart detection devices.
Key market players featured in this report include:
- DTelsco Industries Inc.
- Rain Bird Corporation
- HydroPoint Data Systems
- Netafim Ltd., Inc.
- The Toro Company
- Rachio Inc.
- Galcon Ltd.
- Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.
- Hunter Industries Inc.
- Valmont Industries, Inc.
The primary objective of the study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Additionally, the report provides detailed information about critical aspects such as driving factors and challenges that will shape the future growth of the market. Furthermore, the report will incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The market’s detailed segments and sub-segments are explained as follows:
By Component
- Controllers
- Sensors
- Water Flow Meters
- Others
By Sensor Type
- Weather-Based Controller Systems
- Sensor-Based Controller Systems
By Application
- Agricultural
- Non-Agricultural
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Furthermore, the years considered for this study are as follows:
- Historical years: 2017, 2020
- Base year: 2021
- Forecast period: 2022 to 2030
The target audience for the Global Smart Irrigation Market in this market study includes:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
The following questions are addressed within this report:
- What are the prevailing market trends and market dynamics?
- Who are the prominent market participants, and how do they fare in terms of market share?
- How does the competitive landscape in the market look?
- What significant factors drive or restrain the market’s performance?
- Where can growth prospects be found within the market?
- What do we know about regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
- What are the anticipated market size and growth projections for various regions and countries?
- How do government regulations and policies influence the market?
