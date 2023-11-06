Smart Irrigation Market Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2032

The Global Smart Irrigation Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, investigating both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as an invaluable resource for businesses aiming to formulate effective strategies for the upcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.

The research study places significant emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a vital parameter in the industry. The study utilizes 2022 as the base year, considering market data from 2017 to 2022 as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying pertinent trends, the study projects future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical application of this historical data holds immense significance in calculating the forecast value of the market.

In 2021, the Global Smart Irrigation Market was valued at $1.12 billion and is expected to reach $3.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Smart irrigation is an advanced system that irrigates the soil with the help of network components. The conventional irrigation system is integrated with a network and smart detection devices.

Key market players featured in this report include:

DTelsco Industries Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim Ltd., Inc.

The Toro Company

Rachio Inc.

Galcon Ltd.

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

Hunter Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Water Flow Meters

Others

By Sensor Type

Weather-Based Controller Systems

Sensor-Based Controller Systems

By Application

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, the years considered for this study are as follows:

Historical years: 2017, 2020

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Smart Irrigation Market in this market study includes:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The following questions are addressed within this report:

What are the prevailing market trends and market dynamics? Who are the prominent market participants, and how do they fare in terms of market share? How does the competitive landscape in the market look? What significant factors drive or restrain the market’s performance? Where can growth prospects be found within the market? What do we know about regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What are the anticipated market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies influence the market?