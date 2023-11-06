Garments Market 2023 Statistics: Industry Analysis, Segments, Drivers and Trends

The latest research report on the Garments Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND115

the global garments market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2018-2023 period, generating revenue worth USD 1910.7 Billion by 2023.

High-end and luxury brands are moving towards a see-now-buy-now model, in order to capitalize on consumers inclination for discretionary expenditure, thereby appealing to their desire for instant gratification.

Reshoring (in the United States and Europe) and sustainable production are key strategies of manufacturers who are making significant investments in order to gain higher social acceptance, and to ensure faster deliveries with provisions for customizations.

The global garments market can be segmented based on gender and type of product (women’s and girls apparel, men’s and boys apparel, intimates, hosiery, sports and swimwear, clothing accessories, and others), and based on distribution channel (online and offline).

Gender and type of product segment insights:

Women’s and men’s apparel section generates 63.8% of the revenue, and the rest is accounted for by hosiery, sports and swimwear, intimate apparel, and clothing accessories. Garments marketed as fast-fashion designs have a high number of takers, especially in the emerging markets. A rising middle class in emerging markets, along with their improved fashion-consciousness, is driving increased per capita expenditure. Market players are focusing on ensuring that the latest fashion trends can be incorporated into their offerings and they hit stores in a matter of weeks, resulting in the undercutting of specialist players who once led the industry.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Most of the market is still controlled by brick and mortar stores, though the growth rate of offline distribution is meagre. However, sale of garments online is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In North America, 81% of sales in 2018 is expected to be through offline stores.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND115

Regional insights:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant garments market. During the 2018-2023 period, among all the regions across the globe, Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8%. However, in 2017, in the U.K., revenue contribution from the men’s and boys apparel section stood at 24.5%.

Companies covered:

1. Gap Inc.

2. H&M

3. Inditex

4. Kering

5. L Brands

6. LVMH

7. Nike

8. Adidas

9. Calvin Klein

10. Burton

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND115

A report on the “Garments market” would typically encompass various aspects related to this market, providing a comprehensive analysis and insights for stakeholders. Below are some key areas that are likely to be covered in such a report:

Market Overview:

Introduction to the Garments market.

Definition and classification of Garments.

Market size and growth potential.

Historical and forecasted market trends.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type

Segmentation by application

Geographical segmentation (regional and global markets).

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and challenges affecting the Garments market.

Market opportunities and growth factors.

Regulatory and environmental factors influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Analysis of key market players and their market share.

Company profiles, including product portfolios and strategies.

SWOT analysis for major industry players.

Market Trends and Innovations:

Emerging trends in Garments technology.

Innovations, such as improved battery efficiency and durability.

Sustainable and eco-friendly battery solutions.

Market Demand Analysis:

Factors influencing consumer demand.

Usage patterns and preferences of outdoor enthusiasts and consumers.

Consumer demographics and target markets.

Pricing Analysis:

Pricing strategies and trends in the Garments market.

Price comparison among different product types and brands.

Distribution Channels:

Analysis of the distribution network and sales channels.

Retail, e-commerce, and other distribution methods.

Case Studies:

Real-world examples of successful Garments applications.

Case studies of notable projects or products.

Market Forecast:

Short-term and long-term market projections.

Growth prospects and potential market size.

Competitive Strategies:

Strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge.

Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Analysis of the Garments market in different regions.

Regional market dynamics and trends.

Investment Opportunities:

Potential investment opportunities in the market.

Risks and returns associated with market investments.

Market Challenges:

Obstacles faced by industry players.

Technological, economic, and regulatory challenges.

Future Outlook:

Key insights into the future of the Garments market.

Predictions and recommendations for market participants.

Request Full Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND115

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/