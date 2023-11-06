Agrigenomics Market, Growth Factors, Developments, Product Innovation and Forecast till 2032 | CAGR of 9.7%

The Global Agrigenomics Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

The research study places a strong emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a critical parameter in the industry. The study uses 2022 as the base year, with market data from 2017 to 2022 considered as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying pertinent trends, the study projects future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical use of this historical data holds immense significance in calculating the forecast value of the market.

In 2021, the global Agrigenomics Market was valued at USD 4.01 billion and is projected to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by advancements in genomic technologies, various post-sequencing analysis techniques, and government support in developed countries.

The primary objective of the study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report provides detailed information about critical aspects such as driving factors and challenges that will shape the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report incorporates available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The market’s detailed segments and sub-segments are explained as follows:

By Sequencing Method

PCR based

Whole genome

Hybridization-based

Restriction digest

Others

By Service Offerings

DNA Extraction & Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

Gene Expression Profiling

Marker-Assisted Selection

GMO/Trait Purity

Others

By Application

Crops

Livestock

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, the years considered for this study are as follows:

Historical years: 2017, 2020

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Agrigenomics Market in this market study includes:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The following questions are addressed within this report:

What are the prevailing market trends and market dynamics? Who are the prominent market participants, and how do they fare in terms of market share? How does the competitive landscape in the market look? What significant factors drive or restrain the market’s performance? Where can growth prospects be found within the market? What do we know about regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What are the anticipated market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies influence the market?