Smart Agriculture Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032 | CAGR of 9.1%

The Global Smart Agriculture Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses aiming to formulate effective strategies for the upcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.

The research study places significant emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a crucial parameter in the industry. The study utilizes 2022 as the base year, with market data from 2017 to 2022 considered as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying relevant trends, the study projects future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical use of this historical data holds immense significance in calculating the forecast value of the market.

In 2021, the global Smart Agriculture Market was valued at USD 14.01 billion, and it is expected to generate USD 28.07 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of over 9.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2030. This growth is driven by strong business opportunities in agricultural technologies, with the deployment of advanced technologies such as big data analytics, cloud-based platforms, and IoT. The implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture is still in its early stages, but the rising penetration of wireless communication systems is driving the demand for IoT in smart agriculture.

Key market players featured in this report include:

Certhon

The primary objective of the study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report provides detailed information about critical aspects such as driving factors and challenges that will shape the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report incorporates available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The market’s detailed segments and sub-segments are explained as follows:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Smart Greenhouse

Precision Forestry

Others

By Application

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, the years considered for this study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Smart Agriculture Market in this market study includes:

The following questions are addressed within this report:

What are the prevailing market trends and market dynamics? Who are the prominent market participants, and how do they fare in terms of market share? How does the competitive landscape in the market look? What significant factors drive or restrain the market’s performance? Where can growth prospects be found within the market? What do we know about regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What are the anticipated market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies influence the market?