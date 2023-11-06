Taiwan intelligence agencies remain vigilant of Chinese military activity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are currently no indications of an imminent conflict in the Taiwan Strait, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) said on Monday (Nov. 6).

Both the NSB and Ministry of National Defense (MND) are closely monitoring signs of any potential aggression from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Tsai said during a legislative budget meeting. He emphasized that preparedness is key to maintaining peace and deterring war, CNA reported

The CCP has not only increased its military activities in the Taiwan Strait but also in the East China Sea, South China Sea, and the Western Pacific, Tsai pointed out. Additionally, recent CCP military activities have been observed in the western Pacific, involving the Shandong aircraft carrier, he said.

Tsai explained that Taiwan’s intelligence agencies need to be vigilant of warning signs, particularly regarding CCP military activities and any political intentions behind their maneuvers. Agencies must determine whether these activities might escalate into actual conflict, he said.

The NSB director said the CCP continues to build up its military forces and hopes to have the capability to seize Taiwan by 2027. Therefore, Taiwan must remain cautious and well-prepared, he said.

Tsai stressed the importance of international cooperation and using strategic communication to inform the world about the Taiwan Strait situation.

When asked about the probability of a war breaking out within two years, Tsai said the likelihood of war depends on various factors, including international developments, regional politics, and internal CCP dynamics. It is a complex situation and any unforeseen events could influence the CCP's foreign policy decisions, he said.