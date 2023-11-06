Senior Taiwan politician caught using banned tobacco product

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) admitted on Monday (Nov. 6) to using a tobacco product banned by his own party after photos of him at a social gathering were posted online.

Liang confirmed in an interview on Monday that the reports he smoked a heated tobacco product were true, and said he would accept whatever punishment was dealt to him, per Yahoo News. Along with vapes, heated tobacco products were banned by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in March.

Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) told reporters that if there was sufficient evidence, Liang would be fined up to NT$10,000 in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Kuomintang Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) attempted to leverage the situation on Sunday by posting pictures of Liang entering a building that she claimed also hosts private parties. The post included pictures of what Hsu described as “hot women (辣妹)” entering the building, who she insinuated were joining Liang there.

Liang wholeheartedly denied the allegations, saying that he was invited to the building to visit a friend’s business. Laing said the race in Hsu’s electoral district appeared close, and that pursuing him will not help Hsu in the polls.