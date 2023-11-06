Amazon Singapore Extends the Festive Shopping Season for the first time with Black Friday Deals Starting 20 November

The season of savings continues with eight days of deals starting November 20 through November 27. This holiday season, Amazon Singapore is committed to supporting children in need through local non-profit organisations in the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative, continuing its tradition of spreading joy and warmth.

Black Friday Top Deals Preview

Amazon.sg

Save up to 70% off selected items from books category

Save up to 70% off international toy brands, such as Pokémon and Melissa & Doug

Save up to 50% on selected items from Transformers, PlayDoh, Barbie and Hot Wheels

Save up to 50% off selected items from Sukin

Save up to 50% off on selected items from Bose

Save up to 49% off on selected items from PRISM+

Save up to 40% off on selected items from Logitech

Save up to 40% off, buy 4 get additional 20% off on Baglietti, Sessantacampi, Cadao, and other wines

Save up to 40% off Tide, Oral-B, Pampers, Gillette and more

Save up to 35% off, buy 4 get additional 20% off on Ruffino prosseco, Taittinger champagne, Robert Mondavi, Louis Jadot, Bolla wines, and more

Save up to 30% off, buy 4 get additional 20% off on San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna water, The Gourmet's Pack meat, Frenz eggs, and more

Save up to 20% off, buy 4 get additional 20% off on kombucha, gluten-free snacks, organic pasta, and more

Buy 4 get 20% off Groceries, Beer Wine Spirits and more

Save up to 40% on selected items from Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons from Amazon US

Save up to 30% on selected beauty items from Aveeno, Lubriderm and Neutrogena from Amazon US

Save up to 30% on selected apparel from Calvin Klein from Amazon US



More Ways to Shop and Save this Holiday Season

: Get $10 promo credit when you buy $120 worth of Amazon.sg eGiftCards. Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg. Visit Amazon.sg/giftcard for more information. Promotions : Enjoy greater savings on Amazon.sg with payment promotions when shopping. Visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information. From November 20 till November 27, promotions include: Bank Promotions Spend on Amazon.sg with your DBS or Citi Mastercard card to get S$15 off with minimum spend S$150 from November 20 till November 27. Spend on Amazon.sg with your OCBC and UOB card to get S$12 off with minimum spend S$120 from November 20 till November 27. Spend on Amazon Fresh with your Citi Mastercard card to get S$12 off with minimum spend S$120 from November 20 till November 27. Looking for more payment promotions? Get 2% off your purchase when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend from 20 November. Want more? Shop now on Amazon.sg or Amazon Fresh with your Mastercard World, World Rewards and World Elite (Credit and Debit) card to get S$5 off minimum spend S$100 with code "MCAMZ5" or use the above bank promotions with your Mastercard World, World Rewards and World Elite (Credit and Debit) card from November 20 to November 27 to receive a S$5 Amazon Gift Card.

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

Unlimited Free Local and International Delivery : This holiday season, non-Prime customers can enjoy free local delivery and international delivery with S$40 minimum spend on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery on eligible orders with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply.

: This holiday season, non-Prime customers can enjoy free local delivery and international delivery with S$40 minimum spend on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG. Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery on eligible orders with no minimum spend. Terms and conditions apply. Fast & Convenient Grocery Delivery: Non- Prime customers can now enjoy fast and convenient delivery on groceries and household essentials on Amazon Fresh & Fast. Prime members can also enjoy free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg.

Get Ready for the Holiday

New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible items fulfilled by Amazon SG on Amazon.sg and access to millions of products on Amazon International Store on Amazon.sg with free international delivery with no minimum spending. Prime members can also enjoy unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more. Set up personalised deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Black Friday event page on the Amazon app between now and Black Friday to create deal alerts. Once Black Friday arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Singapore announced today that shoppers can get a head-start on their holiday shopping with an eight-day Black Friday bonanza. Starting from November 20 till November 27, shoppers can anticipate deep discounts and enjoy some of the lowest prices this year on top products from local and international brands like Barbie, Acer, Hot Wheels and Sukin. This first of its kind extended sale on Amazon.sg provides customers with an additional window to secure amazing deals ahead of the festive shopping season and take advantage of the incredible deals from a wide selection of authentic brands and products, while enjoying convenient and free delivery options on eligible selections. Shoppers can also enjoy thousands of deals across various categories including toys, books, electronics, home, and more at amazon.sg/blackfriday Amazon is also committed to the spirit of generosity and community impact, maintaining its tradition of bringing joy and warmth to those in need by supporting underprivileged children through local non-profit organizations (NPOs) as part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative . While shopping on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts for family and friends, or everyday essentials, customers can directly champion causes they care about by browsing wishlists curated with essential needs from 16 NPOs in Singapore.Here's a sneak peek into the great deals from trusted brands sitewide, across key categories including toys, books, electronics, and more. Top deals and discounts spanning from November 20 to November 27 include:Learn how to best prepare for Black Friday to maximise your savings.Hashtag: #Amazonsg

Amazon Singapore

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

