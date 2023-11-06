Gluten-free Beer Market Size Worldwide: Latest Industry Trades, Supply, Demand, Future Prospects By 2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Gluten-free Beer Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

North America is expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers of gluten-free beer. The regional market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.42% during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is expected to be driven by product innovation and rapid advancements in all processes, from the inclusion of raw materials to packaging.

Gluten-free beer is prepared using ingredients such as sorghum, buckwheat, and millet as they do not contain gluten. The product was introduced for people suffering from wheat allergies and celiac disease. The growing prevalence of celiac disease across the globe is a major driving factor for the growth of the global gluten-free beer market.

What is the Gluten-free Beer?

The gluten-free beer market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease. Gluten-free beer is a specialized segment of the alcoholic beverage industry that caters to individuals who cannot consume gluten due to health concerns. This market has been buoyed by the rising prevalence of gluten-related disorders, including celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, leading to a growing demand for gluten-free alternatives.

One of the key factors fueling the gluten-free beer market’s expansion is the changing consumer preferences and a desire for healthier beverage choices. People with gluten intolerance are actively seeking gluten-free options to enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverages without compromising their health. This demand has prompted breweries to develop innovative gluten-free brewing techniques and recipes to create high-quality, gluten-free beers that closely resemble traditional beer in taste and texture.

Additionally, the increasing availability of gluten-free beer across retail and hospitality channels has significantly boosted market growth. Many breweries, both established and new, have introduced gluten-free variants, expanding the product range for consumers. The introduction of these products is accompanied by effective marketing strategies that educate consumers about the benefits of gluten-free beer, further driving its popularity.

However, it’s important to note that the gluten-free beer market is still a niche segment within the larger beer industry. As such, it faces challenges such as higher production costs, which can lead to higher retail prices compared to conventional beers. Furthermore, ensuring consistent quality and taste while adhering to gluten-free standards remains a challenge for many breweries. Despite these challenges, the gluten-free beer market is poised for continued growth, with opportunities for innovation and expansion as the demand for gluten-free products continues to rise.

Major Players

The leading market players in the global gluten-free beer market are New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. (US), Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc. (Glutenberg) (Canada), Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc. (US), Stone Brewing Co. (US), Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub (US), New Planet Beer Co. (US), Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A. (Belgium), Omission Brewing Co. (US), Lakefront Brewery Inc. (US), Redbridge Beer (US), Whistler Brewing Company (Canada), Ipswich Ale Brewery (US), Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc. (US), Epic Brewing Company (US), and Bellfield Brewery Ltd. (UK)

Scope of the Report:

This comprehensive analysis delves into the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide market, offering insights from both a global and regional viewpoint. The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031. The study places a strong emphasis on a detailed market assessment of the impact of COVID-19, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Some Important Questions Answered in Market Report:

What will be the market growth rate, overview, and analysis by type in 2031?

What are the primary factors influencing market dynamics?

What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in the market?

What are the overall market dynamics? Does the overview include scope analysis and price analysis of key manufacturer profiles?

What are the opportunities, risks, and driving forces in the market?

Who are the main manufacturers in the market?

What factors are driving and limiting this industry?

What are the conditions for market growth?

What are the industry opportunities and segment risks faced by major vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the main providers?

