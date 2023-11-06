Temperature-controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Size May See A Big Move

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Temperature-controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

The global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is driven by various factors, such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, the increase in R&D investment, and the adoption of smarter cold chain technology. Moreover, scope in Asia-Pacific is an opportunity for the growth of the market. However, rise in raw material costs restrains the market growth.

The global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at 9.48% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, the market was led by North America, with a 40.52% share, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe with shares of 26.90% and 21.59%, respectively.

What is the Temperature-controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical?

Temperature-controlled packaging in the pharmaceutical industry is a critical component of ensuring the safe and effective distribution of temperature-sensitive medications and vaccines. The pharmaceutical sector demands stringent temperature control to maintain the integrity and potency of its products, as even slight temperature fluctuations can compromise their quality and efficacy. Temperature-controlled packaging solutions have evolved significantly to address these concerns, and this industry is witnessing continuous growth and innovation.

One of the primary drivers of the temperature-controlled packaging market is the global expansion of pharmaceutical distribution networks, which require products to travel across diverse climates and geographies. The need for maintaining specific temperature ranges, such as refrigerated or frozen, during transportation and storage has led to the development of advanced packaging solutions. These packages often include insulated containers, gel packs, and phase change materials that help maintain the required temperature range, thereby safeguarding the pharmaceutical products.

Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have imposed strict guidelines on pharmaceutical companies to ensure the safety and efficacy of their products. Compliance with these regulations is essential, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly investing in temperature-controlled packaging to meet these requirements. As a result, the temperature-controlled packaging market has grown to encompass a wide range of innovative technologies, including IoT-enabled tracking systems, which provide real-time temperature monitoring and data logging for pharmaceutical shipments.

The temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market has been segmented based on product, type, temperature range, payload capacity, type of use, end-use industry, and region. By product, the market has been segmented as insulated shippers and insulated containers. The insulated shippers segment accounted for the larger market share of 62.01% in 2017, with a market value of USD 3,172.3 million and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period.

By type, active system segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.60% in 2017, with a market value of USD 3,304.7 million; projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period.

By temperature range, the Up to 10?C segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.20% in 2017, with a market value of USD 2,466.1million; projected to witness the CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period. Based on payload capacity, the Up to 10 L segment accounted for the market share of 30.11%, in 2017. On the other hand, among the type of use segments, single-use segment dominated the market, and accounted for market share of 81.71% in 2017. Pharmaceutical segment leads the market by end-use industry in 2017 with market value of USD 4,052.7 million, followed by clinical trials.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide market, offering insights from both a global and regional viewpoint. The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031. The study places a strong emphasis on a detailed market assessment of the impact of COVID-19, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

