Drug-Eluting Stents Market Project Report 2023: Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue | Terumo Corporation, Stentys SA

The global drug-eluting stents market was valued at $6,382 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,777 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure worldwide have led to rise in incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), coronary heart disease, and heart failure. This, in turn, is expected to boost growth of the drug-eluting stents market during the forecast period. In addition, surge in number of product approvals, rise in popularity of polymer technology for production of stents, and surge in reimbursement policies supported by governments are the key factors that fuel growth of the global drug-eluting stents market. Drug-eluting stents (DES) are small cylindrical stents that aid in improving blood flow through arteries to heart by minimizing blockages. They are usually used in the treatment of percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary angioplasty. There are two types of DES available, namely, polymer-based coating DES and polymer free coating DES. Polymer-based drug-eluting coating stents are designed to allow consistent and controlled release of drug from stent surface into arteries. They are used in coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

Moreover, rise in geriatric population propels growth of the market as geriatric population is at high risk of developing arterial disorders. However, product recall and risks associated with DES restricts growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. The global drug-eluting stents market is segmented on the basis of coating, application, end user, and region. On the basis of coating, the market is divided into polymer-based coating and polymer free coating. The polymer-based coating segment is further bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

The polymer free coating segment is further divided into microporous surface, microstructured surface, slotted tubular surface, and nanoporous surface. By application, the market is categorized into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. By end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– Profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Alvimedica

– B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

– Biosensors International Group

– Biotronik Inc.

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Cook Group (Cook Medical)

– Medtronic Plc

– Stentys SA

– Terumo Corporation.

– Lepu Medical Technology

– Shandong JW Medical Systems

– MicroPort Scientific Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Coating

– Polymer-Based Coating

o Biodegradable

o Non-Biodegradable

– Polymer Free Coating

o Microporous Surface

o Microstructured Surface

o Slotted Tubular Surface

o Nanoporous Surface

By Application

– Coronary Artery Disease

– Peripheral Artery Disease

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



