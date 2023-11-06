South Korea Cell Culture Market Plant Cost 2023: Industry Trends, Machinery and Raw Materials | CAGR of 13.7%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “South Korea Cell Culture Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the South Korea Cell Culture Market .

The Saudi Arabia cell culture market accounted for $216.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $606.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. These chemicals are also referred as consumables, as they are completely used during the process. Some of the consumables used in the process include sera, reagents, and others. Cell cultures are of a great importance and hence find their use in fields such as cancer research, stem cell technology, and others. For instance, in cancer research, cell cultures enable investigators to tap a renewable source of stable tumor cells for various experiments. In addition, different types of industries use instruments and consumables to make cell cultures such as research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the cell culture market include surge in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique.

A cell culture is defined as the distribution of cells in an artificial environment (in vitro). This artificial environment is composed of all the necessary nutrients, ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity, which are essential for the growth and proliferation of the cells. The cells for the process are obtained from either plant or animals. Different types of tools and machines are employed in producing a cell culture. These machines are also known as instruments. For instance, some of the instruments, which are used to produce cell culture include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. Further, different types of chemicals are also employed in the production of a cell culture.

Furthermore, factors such as surge in awareness related to the use of cell culture technique in research and increase in research-related funding also help boost the market growth. In addition, surge in cancer-related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, high capital investment and lack of infrastructure for cell-based research are anticipated to restrain the cell culture market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, expected rise in demand for advanced cell culture technologies offers lucrative opportunity for the cell culture market growth. The South Korea cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user to provide a detailed assessment of the market.

By product, the market is divided into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further categorized into sera, media, reagents, and bioreactor accessories. The instruments segment is further sub-segmented into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture supporting instruments. The consumables segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019, owing to higher consumption of cell culture consumables along with repeated purchase of cell culture consumables as compared to cell culture instruments.

Based on application, the market is classified into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others. The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment spearheaded the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as tissue engineering specializes in repairing damaged tissues by injecting new one generated by 3D cell culture. This culture methods try to reduce the gap between in vitro and in vivo drug testing models as much as possible. As a result, there are more and more targeted cancer treatment available.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South Korea cell culture market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

– It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

– A comprehensive analysis on country assists to understand the country market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the South Korea cell culture market growth

List of key players profiled in the report

– Avantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC)

– Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

– Corning Incorporated

– Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

– FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.)

– Merck KGaA

– Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

– Sartorius AG

– STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

List of other player in the value chain (profiles not included in the report):

– Eppendorf AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Consumables

o Sera

o Media

o Reagents

o Bioreactor Accessories

– Instruments

o Bioreactors

o Cell Culture Vessels

o Cell Culture Storage Equipment

o Cell Culture Supporting Instruments

By Application

– Stem Cell Technology

– Cancer Research

– Drug Screening and Development

– Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

– Others

By End User

– Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Others

