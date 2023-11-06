Surgical Staplers Market to Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ to 2032

The latest research report on the Surgical Staplers Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global surgical staplers market is estimated to reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2022, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The global rise in laparoscopic surgeries, especially bariatric surgeries, has led to the greater acceptance of surgical staplers. These staplers result in faster, more accurate and precise surgical wound closure, resulting in its higher adoption.

Product segment insights:

Powered surgical staplers are the most advanced type of surgical stapling devices currently available in the market. In 2017, this segment generated USD 1.62 Bn and held a market share of 46%. This segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period of 2017-2022. Powered surgical staplers automate the stapling process by eliminating the need for manual firing and provides better stability. It is expensive and requires advanced training for operating, which often deter its adoption in many regions. Despite the challenges of needing a high activation force to fire the device, manual staplers expedite the surgical process and allow the surgeon to perform all kinds of end-to-end anastomosis of tissues, even in tissues which are difficult to reach.

Type segment insights:

Disposable staplers constituted the lions share (85%) of the surgical staplers market. The adoption of these staplers is driven by the fact that they are cost-effective and eco-friendly since they produce less medical waste. These staplers eliminate all possibilities of cross infection, as well as the cost of repeated sterilization after every use. Hence, the demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Application segment insights:

Revenue share from abdominal surgeries using surgical staplers was the highest (30.32%), globally, in 2017. Surgical staplers are mostly used in abdominal surgeries like hysterectomy (open and laparoscopic), hernia repair, and bariatric surgeries, owing to the rise in obesity and caesarean section births. Close on its heels, the general surgeries segment (25.57%), is expected to bring in high revenue due to the increased adoption of advanced medical technologies across the globe. Cardiac and orthopedic surgeries also held a considerable market share in 2017.

Regional insights:

North America is the largest market for surgical staplers market. An increase in healthcare expenditure and different types of surgeries such as bariatric, a growing geriatric population, and age-related diseases are driving the adoption of surgical staplers in North America. Europe occupied a market share of 37.5% in 2017 due to factors similar to North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during 2017-2022, owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the region.

Companies covered:

1. Johnson & Johnson

2. B Braun

3. 3M

4. Dextera Surgical

5. Intuitive Surgical

6. Smith & Nephew

7. CONMED

8. Medtronic

9. Purple surgical

10. Grena Ltd.

