Wearable Patch Market Report 2023: Raw Materials and Industry Trends | iRhythm Technologies

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Wearable Patch Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Wearable Patch Market.

The global wearable patch market was valued at $12,239.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $27,820.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, high cost of sensor patches along with concerns regarding data privacy and security are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. High cost of sensor monitoring patches in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, average selling price of ECG sensor patch in these countries is between $ 300 and $ 4,500. Wearable patch, also known as smart patch or electronic skin, is used for disease monitoring, drug delivery, and diagnosis applications. Wearable patches help to maintain health and wellbeing in elderly patients suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1693

Growth of the global wearable patch market is majorly driven by rise in technological advancements in wearable patches, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth in awareness among consumers regarding wearable patches. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), worldwide prevalence of diabetes in 2019 was around 463 million individuals, and is anticipated to reach to 700 million by 2045. Hence, increase in incidences of diabetes is expected to propel demand for wearable patches, which, in turn, propels the market growth. In addition, the connected wearable patches are gaining traction across the world owing to rise in adoption of connectivity technologies, namely, microprocessor controller, Bluetooth, and myoelectric technology.

Depending on product, the market is segmented into temperature patch, blood glucose patch, blood pressure patch, heart rate patch & ECG patch, skin care patch, and others. The blood glucose patch segment is expected to dominate the market as several patients with diabetes are advised to monitor blood glucose on a regular basis to prevent development of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

By end use, the global wearable patch market is bifurcated into healthcare and fitness and sports. The healthcare segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period as these medical/clinical use wearable patches are intended for diagnosis, treatment, or management of certain diseases.

On regional level, the wearable patch market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America market witnessed dominance, in terms of revenue in 2019, owing to the growth in target diseases, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, as well as the presence of key industry participants, including, Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LifeSignals, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and VitalConnect, Inc. Furthermore, the growth of this region is associated with rise in number of health-conscious individuals along with increase in adoption among athletes, working professionals, and individual consumers. Moreover, increase in need for implementation and integration of medical devices and healthcare IT solutions, rise in awareness regarding wearable devices, and growth in chronic diseases in Asia-Pacific are expected to support fastest market growth of this region during the forecast period.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1693

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wearable patch market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

– It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

– A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global wearable patch market growth

List of key players profiled in the report

– Abbott Laboratories

– iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– L’Oreal Group

– LifeSignals, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc (Zephyr Technology Corporation)

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– VitalConnect, Inc.

– VivaLNK

List of other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report):

– Delta Electronics Inc.

– Gentag Inc.

– Nemaura Medical Inc.

– Insulet Corp.

– UpRight Technologies Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Temperature Patch

– Blood Glucose Patch

– Blood Pressure Patch

– Heart Rate Patch & ECG Patch

– Skin Care Patch

– Others

By End Use

– Healthcare

– Fitness and Sports

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1693

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

Request full Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1693

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com