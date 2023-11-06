Mobile Device Management Market: An Exclusive Study On Upcoming Trends And Growth 2023-2032

The latest research report on the Mobile Device Management Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

This significant factor is propelling the MDM market to grow and reach approximately USD 6.96 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.84% during 2018-2023.

The rising demand for smartphones, and growing safety concerns regarding protection of corporate data are increasing the need for mobile device management (MDM) solutions. The purpose is to manage and streamline different platforms through a single device.

Solution segment insights:

State-of-the-art telecom infrastructure is driving the MDM market growth, globally. Device management held the largest market share in 2018 (41%), among other variants such as application management, network service management and security management solutions. However, the security management solutions market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 29.8% during 2018 to 2023, owing to the growing concerns regarding data breaches, and protection from malware, virus and data theft.

Deployment segment insights:

Substantial growth in cloud-based deployment by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is estimated to drive the market. Integration of MDM in unified endpoint management (UEM) is another critical factor expected to accelerate market growth. Cloud computing holds upto 56% of the market share in the on-premise, cloud and hybrid segments. On-premise deployment, on the other hand, is experiencing a declining growth after the massive adoption of cloud computing in most organizations. Hybrid deployment is still at its nascent stage in many countries, as the concept is still unfamiliar to organizations.

Industry vertical segment insights:

Mobile device management impacts multiple sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, retail, healthcare, education, transportation, and government initiatives. Among these, the healthcare sector dominated the market with a revenue of USD 0.63 Bn and a 29% market share, in 2018. Hospitals are installing MDM solutions for security purposes. Monitoring patients and checking their electronic medical records have increased among doctors, nurses and support staff. Banks and financial institutions are offering mobile apps and chatbots to assist customers and provide product information. The BFSI segment holds about an 18% market share, followed by telecom and retail.

Regional insights:

North America is leading the innovation in the MDM market, and occupied approximately 35% of the global market in 2018. Advancement in technologies such as cloud computing, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), along with a state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure are expected to propel market growth in the region to 2.35 Bn by 2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest developing regions, and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets, though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth.

Companies covered:

SAP SE

MobileIron

Microsoft

Citrix

IBM

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.)

Sophos

Vmware

SOTI

Symantec

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

