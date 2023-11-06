Vertical Farming Market Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2032 | CAGR of 24.2%

The Global Vertical Farming Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, examining historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the upcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.

The research study has placed substantial emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a vital parameter in the industry. The study has used 2022 as the base year, with market data from 2017 to 2022 regarded as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying pertinent trends, the study has projected future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical use of this historical data holds significant importance in calculating the forecast value of the market.

In 2021, the global vertical farming market was valued at USD 4.1 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 21.06 billion, with a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing adoption of vertical farming, the growing prevalence of hydroponics, and advancements in LED technology are key factors driving the growth of the global vertical farming market.

Key market players featured in this report include:

Eden Green Technology

Elevate Farms Inc.

iFarm

OSRAM GmbH

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Sky Greens

Vertical Farm Systems

Square Mile Farms

Agrilution

AeroFarms

The market's detailed segments and sub-segments are explained as follows:

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Irrigation Component

Building Material

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, the years considered for this study are as follows:

Historical years: 2017, 2020

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Vertical Farming Market in this market study includes:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The following questions are addressed within this report:

What are the prevailing market trends and market dynamics? Who are the prominent market participants, and how do they fare in terms of market share? How does the competitive landscape in the market look? What significant factors drive or restrain the market’s performance? Where can growth prospects be found within the market? What do we know about regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What are the anticipated market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies influence the market?