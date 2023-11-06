Precision Medicine Market Know the Latest Profit Sources of the Industry

The latest research report on the Precision Medicine Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The market is thus expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% between 2018 and 2023, generating USD 88.25 Billion in revenue by 2023.

The global precision medicine market has benefitted greatly from advancements in the life science industry. Although in its nascent stage, targeted therapies hold high chances of becoming a massive success in the coming years because of the potential to treat and cure chronic illnesses.

Ecosystem player segment insights

Diagnostic companies held the largest share of the market in 2018, contributing to approximately 39% of the global revenues. They are expected to continue dominating the market during the assessment period, owing to the dominant role that precision medicine plays in diagnosing potential diseases. Pharmaceutical companies are next in line to dominate the market, accounting for a market share of 29% in 2018 due to the increasing efforts put in research and development for developing drugs.

Therapeutic segment insights

Among the therapeutic areas of precision medicine, cancer held the largest share of the market by generating almost 33% of the global market revenue in 2018. Development of targeted novel therapies and precision medicines for treating cancer, owing to its increasing prevalence worldwide, will drive its growth in the foreseeable future. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders and infectious diseases held market shares of 20% and 16%, respectively. The precision medicine market for respiratory diseases is foreseen to grow at a very high rate, owing to the growth of diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, etc.

Technology segment insights

Pharmacogenomics held the largest market share (24%) in 2018, followed by genomics. The technological and analytical developments in genomics have made it easier to identify and interpret the genetic variation underlying a disease, thereby contributing to the rapid growth of genomics. The market for genomics is also projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.67% during 20182023. Big data analytics is also expected to show fast growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America leads the global precision medicine market with a share of 43%, followed by Europe with a 26% share. These regions are primarily driven by supportive policies and initiatives by the government, a strong presence of market players, and quick adoption of advanced healthcare technology and practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market with the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Companies covered

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Randox Laboratories

Almac Group

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical industries

Quest Diagnostics

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

