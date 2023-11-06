Machine-to-Machine Connections Market Growth Analysis, Size, Key Players, Share, Research and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Machine-to-Machine Connections Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections can be defined as a communication between devices through application of any means of communication including wired or wireless. M2M connections enable devices on a network to make autonomous decisions without application of any manual actions. M2M connections are widely used in manufacturing sector, it’s also used in other sectors which include healthcare, insurance, and the Internet of Things (IoT) among others. The growing penetration connected devices worldwide and rising automotive and transportation sector as well as recent acquisition activities from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices worldwide was estimated at 13.8 billion units, and the number is projected to grow to 30.9 billion units by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and geographical footprints. For instance, in May 2022, Gurugram, India based Rosmerta Group acquired M2M Communication Brand Sensorise Digital Services. Sensorise Digital Services specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) M2M communications. Moreover, in July 2022, UK based Wireless Logic acquired Mobius Networks based out in UK. Mobius Networks specialises in data connectivity services for Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications. Also, growing emergence of 5G cellular technologies as well as rising inclination towards connected cars & smart home solutions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a rising concern over cyber security impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

AT&T Inc. (US)

China Mobile Ltd. (China)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Telefonica, S.A (Spain)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

A deep analysis of the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market within the technology and telecommunications industry can be summarized in 10 key points:

Market Definition : The M2M Connections Market involves the communication and data exchange between machines and devices, enabling them to interact and share information without human intervention.

: The M2M Connections Market involves the communication and data exchange between machines and devices, enabling them to interact and share information without human intervention. Explosive Growth : The M2M market has experienced explosive growth due to the proliferation of connected devices across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, industrial IoT, and smart cities.

: The M2M market has experienced explosive growth due to the proliferation of connected devices across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, industrial IoT, and smart cities. IoT Integration : M2M connections are a fundamental component of the Internet of Things (IoT), where devices, sensors, and machines communicate and exchange data to enable automation, monitoring, and decision-making.

: M2M connections are a fundamental component of the Internet of Things (IoT), where devices, sensors, and machines communicate and exchange data to enable automation, monitoring, and decision-making. Industry Applications : M2M connections find applications in diverse sectors, including fleet management, remote monitoring, asset tracking, smart meters, and healthcare devices, improving operational efficiency and enabling new services.

: M2M connections find applications in diverse sectors, including fleet management, remote monitoring, asset tracking, smart meters, and healthcare devices, improving operational efficiency and enabling new services. Connectivity Technologies : Various connectivity technologies, such as cellular, satellite, LPWAN (Low-Power Wide-Area Network), and Wi-Fi, are used to establish M2M connections, with cellular networks, including 4G and 5G, being prevalent.

: Various connectivity technologies, such as cellular, satellite, LPWAN (Low-Power Wide-Area Network), and Wi-Fi, are used to establish M2M connections, with cellular networks, including 4G and 5G, being prevalent. Data Security and Privacy : Data security and privacy are paramount in the M2M market, as the exchange of sensitive information requires robust encryption and authentication mechanisms to protect against cyber threats.

: Data security and privacy are paramount in the M2M market, as the exchange of sensitive information requires robust encryption and authentication mechanisms to protect against cyber threats. Scalability : M2M connections need to be highly scalable to accommodate the growing number of connected devices and to support real-time data transmission and analysis.

: M2M connections need to be highly scalable to accommodate the growing number of connected devices and to support real-time data transmission and analysis. Market Players : Key players in the M2M Connections Market include mobile network operators, hardware manufacturers, software developers, and IoT platform providers, all of whom contribute to the ecosystem’s growth.

: Key players in the M2M Connections Market include mobile network operators, hardware manufacturers, software developers, and IoT platform providers, all of whom contribute to the ecosystem’s growth. Regulatory and Standards Compliance : Adherence to regulatory standards, such as data protection and spectrum allocation, is crucial for M2M deployments to ensure lawful and secure operations.

: Adherence to regulatory standards, such as data protection and spectrum allocation, is crucial for M2M deployments to ensure lawful and secure operations. Future Prospects: The M2M Connections Market is set to continue expanding as more industries leverage the power of connected devices for automation, data-driven insights, and improved decision-making. The transition to 5G networks is expected to further fuel this growth.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Security & Surveillance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

