Mainland Affairs Council encourages Hong Kong, Macau students to stay in Taiwan after graduation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Saturday (Nov. 4) encouraged Hong Kong and Macau students to stay in Taiwan after graduation.

Tsai Meng-jie (蔡孟潔), chief of the MAC’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Division, said the council welcomes students from Hong Kong and Macau and provides help whenever possible to make their lives in Taiwan easier, CNA reported. Tsai said he hopes students who come to Taiwan for their studies can lay a solid foundation for their future, and he pledged the MAC will continue to provide various forms of assistance.

The director said the MAC and the Taiwan–Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council have hosted activities to assist Hong Kong and Macau students in planning their careers in Taiwan after graduation, including symposiums on employment, entrepreneurship, and career exploration. These events support the development of Hong Kong and Macau students in Taiwan through policies and collaboration with organizations and individuals who care about their well-being in Taiwan, Tsai said.

Additionally, graduates who stayed in Taiwan after university are also sharing their experiences and helping younger students realize their dreams, Tsai said.