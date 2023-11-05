Alexa
2 restaurants report gas explosions in New Taipei

Noodle restaurant in Zhonghe and hot pot restaurant in Xinzhuang destroyed by gas explosions

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/05 14:47
Firefighters respond to an explosion in Zhonghe District, Nov. 5. 

Firefighters respond to an explosion in Zhonghe District, Nov. 5.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents in two New Taipei districts witnessed gas explosions on Sunday (Nov. 5) morning, fortunately with no serious injuries reported.

The first incident occurred at 8:57 a.m. in Zhonghe District at the Juxiangyuan (聚香園) noodle restaurant, reported UDN. Almost an hour later, a second gas explosion was reported at 10 a.m. in Xinzhuang District at a popular hot pot restaurant located across from Fu Jen Catholic University.

At the Zhonghe restaurant, three employees were working in the kitchen when a gas canister exploded, sending broken glass and debris into the street. One employee suffered first-degree burns to their arms, while another was cut by broken glass.

Both employees were sent to Shuang Ho Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters temporarily blocked Yongzhen Rd. to deal with the cleanup.

Later in Xinzhuang District, an employee had just entered the restaurant and was preparing to use a stove, when the explosion blew out the storefront, causing millions of dollars of damage to the interior. Several 50 kg canisters of gas ignited during the incident, and several scooters outside were also damaged, per UDN.

The fire department initially suspected that the gas was left on overnight, but employees denied they forgot to turn off the gas.

Investigations are ongoing into both incidents.

The damaged storefront of the hot pot restaurant in Xinzhuang District, Nov. 5. (CNA photo)

Debris caused by the explosion in Xhunzhuang District, Nov. 5. (CNA photo)
