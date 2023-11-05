Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei police office besieged by unruly residents

Over 20 people gathered to threaten police offers outside Sanchong police station Saturday night

  105
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/05 10:52
The main entrance of the Sanchong police precinct office. 

The main entrance of the Sanchong police precinct office.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A crowd of unruly residents in New Taipei’s Sanchong District attacked a local police station on Saturday (Nov. 4) and threatened officers inside.

The incident began just before 10 p.m. when a crowd of roughly 20 people gathered outside the Sanchong Police Department shouting, cursing, and throwing objects at the doors and windows, reported UDN. Officers barricaded the doors and called for backup to help disperse the crowd, then arrested nine individuals early Sunday (Nov. 5) morning.

The crowd was reportedly led by a man who was detained early Saturday morning for disorderly conduct. UDN reported that the suspect, a 50-year-old man surnamed Weng (翁), was taken by authorities to the station around 3 a.m. on Saturday to sober up after he and his wife were reported for fighting in public on Friday night.

Later that evening, Weng returned to the station with a large group of friends intent on menacing the police officers inside, particularly an officer surnamed Liao (廖), who was involved in Weng’s arrest that morning. Weng and his wife were unhappy with their treatment by Liao and allegedly came to air their grievances.

Several members of the crowd briefly forced their way in during the incident, but they were quickly expelled.

Officers tried to avoid aggravating the crowd by remaining in the station as the crowd yelled and chanted outside the main entrance. They called for backup from nearby precincts for assistance, and the crowd was successfully dispersed within 10 minutes.

Following the incident, officers quickly identified persons who had committed the most serious, chargeable offenses and prepared to make arrests. Nine people were arrested early Sunday at around 2:30 a.m., including Weng and his wife, a 44-year-old woman surnamed Wang (王).

The suspects' cases will be sent to the New Taipei District Prosecutors, and they will be charged with disturbing the peace. Officers are still investigating and may seek to make more arrests related to the incident.
Sanchong District
New Taipei Police Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei urologist says need to urinate at night linked to screens and mobile phone use
Taipei urologist says need to urinate at night linked to screens and mobile phone use
2023/11/04 15:20
5 retired New Taipei K9 police dogs available for adoption
5 retired New Taipei K9 police dogs available for adoption
2023/04/11 16:16
Gravel truck accidentally dumps debris in Taiwan’s Tamsui District
Gravel truck accidentally dumps debris in Taiwan’s Tamsui District
2023/02/21 12:20
Woman lived with mother's corpse in New Taipei for months
Woman lived with mother's corpse in New Taipei for months
2022/12/09 20:46
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
2022/02/27 20:07