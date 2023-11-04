Hamburg airport closed after armed man drives through gates

The airport of the city of Hamburg was closed on Saturday night, after an armed man drove a vehicle through the gate, German media reported.

The suspect allegedly shot the weapon twice in the air, German newspaper Die Welt said, citing a police spokesperson.

Police also said that the man's wife had contacted them earlier about a possible child abduction.

"We are currently assuming a static hostage situation," Hamburg police wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

In the meantime, dpa confirmed that there was a child in the man's car. It was unclear whether there was a second child in the vehicle, as initially suspected.

According to federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert, a large number of state and federal police officers were on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

dh/jsi (dpa, AP, Reuters)