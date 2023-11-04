Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy denies stalemate claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that the war against Russia has reached a stalemate.

He hit back at claims that the conflict was becoming more static during a surprise visit by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

He also dismissed reports from US media that Western officials had broached the issue of potential peace concessions with the Ukrainian government.

Officials from the United States and European Union have spoken to the Ukrainian government about potential conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, US broadcaster NBC reported.

The talks reportedly included very broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to concede in order to reach a deal with Russia.

The NBC report quoted one unidentified senior US official as well as one former US official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the reports when asked about them at a press conference on Saturday.

"Everyone knows my attitude, which coincides with the attitude of Ukrainian society ... Today no one is putting pressure (on me to negotiate), not one of the leaders of the EU or the United States," he said.

"For us now to sit down with Russia and talk and give it something — this will not happen."

Zelenskyy says there is no stalemate

Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion has not reached a stalemate, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today people are tired, everyone is tired, and there are different opinions. That is clear, but there is no stalemate," he said.

Zelenskyy made the comments a joint press conference with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

He had been asked an opinion piece written by the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny.

Zaluzhny had claimed that the conflict was becoming more static and descending into attrition, which could give Moscow an opportunity to rebuild its military power.

Von der Leyen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

She met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s integration with the European Union, among other things.

Von der Leyen reiterated that the goal is for Ukraine to one day join the 27-member bloc.

"They are already well over 90% of the way there," said told members of the Ukrainian parliament.