Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China defence ministry: Canadian military helicopter in South China Sea violated laws

  146
By REUTERS
2023/11/04 20:28
Flag of Canada and Griffon, Royal Canadian Air Force on a pilot soldier uniform. (Alamy photo)

Flag of Canada and Griffon, Royal Canadian Air Force on a pilot soldier uniform. (Alamy photo)

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry said on Saturday that a Canadian military helicopter with "unknown intentions" in the South China Sea violated Chinese and international laws.

The move also jeopardised China's sovereignty and security, and was a "malicious" and "provocative" act with “ulterior motives”, a spokesman at the ministry said in a statement.

Canada’s defence minister on Friday accused Chinese warplanes of buzzing the Canadian helicopter over international waters in the South China Sea the previous weekend and firing flares at it, putting the crew in danger.

China’s response was professional and in line with norms, the defence ministry spokesman said.
South China Sea
China-Canada relations
Canadian military

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines terminates deals for China to fund 3 railway projects
Philippines terminates deals for China to fund 3 railway projects
2023/10/28 15:46
Watch Chinese fighter come within 3 meters of US B-52 bomber
Watch Chinese fighter come within 3 meters of US B-52 bomber
2023/10/27 11:49
China, Philippines trade accusations over collision in South China Sea
China, Philippines trade accusations over collision in South China Sea
2023/10/22 16:16
Philippine military rejects Beijing’s claims in South China Sea
Philippine military rejects Beijing’s claims in South China Sea
2023/10/08 16:45
Taiwan top national security official calls for larger NATO role in Asia
Taiwan top national security official calls for larger NATO role in Asia
2023/09/27 20:42