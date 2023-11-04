Alexa
NT$23 million Ferrari crashes in east Taiwan

Sports car thought to be speeding and was a rental

  798
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/04 15:50
A NT$23 million Ferrari crashed into a lamppost in Yilan City Saturday morning. (CNA, Yilan police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver lost control of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale valued at NT$23.85 million (US$742,800) and crashed it into a lamppost in Yilan City, reports said Saturday (Nov. 4).

The driver, a man surnamed Shih (石), 45, and a passenger sustained bruises, with the latter being transferred to a hospital in Luodong, the Liberty Times reported. An alcohol test turned out negative, and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Reports mentioned speeding as a possible cause of the accident as it occurred on a bend to the Yilan City ring road. The Ferrari went from the fast lane across a grass divider to the slow lane before hitting a lamppost.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, which happened around 7:40 a.m. The sports car was a rental, per CNA.
