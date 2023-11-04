Taiwan to discuss semiconductors, energy with UK

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semiconductors and energy are expected to be at the forefront of trade talks when Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) visits London, reports said Saturday (Nov. 4).

Chen is leaving for the 26th round of bilateral trade discussions since 1991, this time with Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston heading the British side, per CNA. At the 25th round in Taipei last year, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) about innovation, research, and development.

Chen’s Nov. 4-6 trip is expected to focus on telecommunications, semiconductor technology, green energy, and electric vehicles. Both sides were so enthusiastic about the prospects that they had decided to raise investment in the projects, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said.

Chen is planning to contact both British and Taiwanese businesses to explain the government’s policies. Officials described the U.K. as Taiwan’s second-largest destination for investments, the second-largest source of investments, and the third-largest trading partner in Europe.