Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan mayors up pressure on TPP's Ko to work with KMT in coming election

Ko Wen-je has already rejected idea that would see party members and legislators decide presidential ticket

  105
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/04 14:42
Hou Yu-ih greets supporters as Eric Chu follows him through a crowd in New Taipei on Saturday. (CNA photo)

Hou Yu-ih greets supporters as Eric Chu follows him through a crowd in New Taipei on Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fifteen Kuomintang (KMT) mayors and county magistrates have signed a letter of support for their party’s latest proposal to collaborate with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) in the upcoming presidential election, despite the TPP having already rejected the idea.

KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) proposed using methods used by German or Japanese political parties to decide the nature of the collaboration between his party and the TPP. Chu’s proposal would see a mixture of party membership support and votes from both parties’ legislators decide whether the TPP’s Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) or the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) leads the presidential ticket.

KMT leadership issued a statement on Saturday (Nov. 4) saying they wanted to see the presidential ticket formed as soon as possible, per CNA. “We hope that in an election campaign to unseat the Democratic Progressive Party, when Chairman Ko makes his decision, he will choose to walk with us,” the statement said.

In addition to the current KMT candidate and New Taipei City mayor Hou, signees to the letter include:

  • Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安)
  • Taoyuan City Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政)
  • Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕)
  • Keelung City Mayor George Hsieh (謝國樑)
  • Hsinchu City Mayor Yang Wen-ke (楊文科)
  • Miaoli County Magistrate Chung Tung-chin (鍾東錦)
  • Changhua County Magistrate Wang Huei-mei (王惠美)
  • Nantou County Magistrate Hsu Shu-Hua (許淑華)
  • Yunlin County Magistrate Chang Li-shan (張麗善)
  • Chiayi City Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠)
  • Yilan County Magistrate Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙)
  • Hualien County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚)
  • Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-Ling (饒慶鈴)
  • Lienchiang County (Matsu Islands) Magistrate Wang Chung-ming (王忠銘)
Blue-White cooperation
TPP-KMT cooperation
Taiwan People's Party - Kuomintang cooperation
Ko Wen-je (柯文哲)
Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜)
Eric Chu (朱立倫)
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election

RELATED ARTICLES

Research sheds light on how Taiwan's presidential hopefuls engage identity
Research sheds light on how Taiwan's presidential hopefuls engage identity
2023/10/30 17:06
Taiwan presidential frontrunner marches in LGBTQ+ Pride parade
Taiwan presidential frontrunner marches in LGBTQ+ Pride parade
2023/10/30 15:41
Taiwan experts discuss motivations of KMT-TPP collaboration
Taiwan experts discuss motivations of KMT-TPP collaboration
2023/10/24 23:00
TPP, KMT party leaders step up to break unity presidential ticket impasse
TPP, KMT party leaders step up to break unity presidential ticket impasse
2023/10/22 13:50
Terry Gou's running mate renounces US citizenship for Taiwan presidential bid
Terry Gou's running mate renounces US citizenship for Taiwan presidential bid
2023/10/19 19:37