Taiwan mayors up pressure on TPP's Ko to work with KMT in coming election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fifteen Kuomintang (KMT) mayors and county magistrates have signed a letter of support for their party’s latest proposal to collaborate with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) in the upcoming presidential election, despite the TPP having already rejected the idea.

KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) proposed using methods used by German or Japanese political parties to decide the nature of the collaboration between his party and the TPP. Chu’s proposal would see a mixture of party membership support and votes from both parties’ legislators decide whether the TPP’s Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) or the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) leads the presidential ticket.

KMT leadership issued a statement on Saturday (Nov. 4) saying they wanted to see the presidential ticket formed as soon as possible, per CNA. “We hope that in an election campaign to unseat the Democratic Progressive Party, when Chairman Ko makes his decision, he will choose to walk with us,” the statement said.

In addition to the current KMT candidate and New Taipei City mayor Hou, signees to the letter include: