Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan continues egg imports due to bird flu threat

Agriculture ministry imports 1.28 million eggs per month from Australia

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/04 13:59
Taiwan is continuing to import eggs from Australia until local production picks up. 

Taiwan is continuing to import eggs from Australia until local production picks up.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) will continue to import eggs as the threat from bird flu has not subsided, reports said Saturday (Nov. 4).

The policy began last winter but met with sharp criticism after allegations of fraud, including the mislabeling of expiry dates and places of origin. Even though the government denied any involvement, Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) resigned in September.

Despite a number of eggs having to be destroyed because they reached their expiry date, egg imports are continuing, per CNA. The MOA said that with the risk of bird flu increasing during the winter, the country needed to maintain a stock of eggs in case of shortages.

If local production recovers and the danger of bird flu declines, priority will go to local eggs to build up stocks, according to the MOA. The number of eggs facing destruction past their expiry date has increased by 1.5 million to 55.8 million because demand from egg processing businesses fell.

The MOA said it was pursuing a policy of flexible adaptation, with a balance between local production and imports. At present, there was a contract with Australia for the import of 1.28 million eggs per month, but if production by farms in Taiwan picked up, the agreement might be revised.
eggs
egg imports
egg shortage
bird flu
Ministry of Agriculture
MOA
Australia
Australian eggs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese woman in Australia wanted for NT$20 million fraud operation
Taiwanese woman in Australia wanted for NT$20 million fraud operation
2023/11/02 20:30
US, Australia call for peace in Taiwan Strait
US, Australia call for peace in Taiwan Strait
2023/10/26 16:01
Australia votes in landmark Indigenous Voice referendum
Australia votes in landmark Indigenous Voice referendum
2023/10/14 12:57
Chinese businessperson, wife to leave Taiwan after money laundering trial
Chinese businessperson, wife to leave Taiwan after money laundering trial
2023/10/12 14:22
Former Australia prime minister celebrates long-lasting ties with Taiwan
Former Australia prime minister celebrates long-lasting ties with Taiwan
2023/10/10 15:38