One dead, six injured after woman runs red light in south Taiwan city

Police investigate crash in Kaohsiung reportedly caused by 67-year-old woman

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/04 13:25
Police investigate at the scene of the crash on Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are investigating the cause of a vehicle collision in Kaohsiung on Saturday (Nov. 4) that killed one and injured six.

CNA reported that a 67-year-old woman attempted to run a red light in the city’s Sanmin District at around 8 a.m. and collided with multiple scooters whose riders were waiting at the signal. One man was pushed into a roadside transformer box and died, while six others were injured

The woman was tested and showed zero blood alcohol, and was arrested. Police said it is unclear why the woman tried to run the red light and are investigating.

Just under 4,500 people have been injured in traffic accidents in Kaohsiung so far this year and 25 have died.
Traffic death
Kaohisung
Sanmin District
Road safety

