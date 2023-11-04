One dead, six injured after woman runs red light in south Taiwan city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are investigating the cause of a vehicle collision in Kaohsiung on Saturday (Nov. 4) that killed one and injured six.

CNA reported that a 67-year-old woman attempted to run a red light in the city’s Sanmin District at around 8 a.m. and collided with multiple scooters whose riders were waiting at the signal. One man was pushed into a roadside transformer box and died, while six others were injured

The woman was tested and showed zero blood alcohol, and was arrested. Police said it is unclear why the woman tried to run the red light and are investigating.

Just under 4,500 people have been injured in traffic accidents in Kaohsiung so far this year and 25 have died.