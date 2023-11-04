Taiwan foreign minister to visit Estonia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will visit Estonia next week, while the Baltic nation has agreed to Taiwan opening a representative office in its capital, Tallinn, reports said Saturday (Nov. 4).

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized that Wu would only attend a seminar at the International Center for Defense and Security, and not meet with any members of the government, according to a report by Estonia’s ERR News. Nevertheless, Tsahkna said Estonia supported Taiwan’s efforts to participate in international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), and hoped to see cross-strait disputes remain within a “peaceful framework.”

At a meeting reviewing China policies Thursday (Nov. 2), Tsahkna reportedly said that Taiwan would be allowed to set up a “non-diplomatic” economic or cultural office —though using the name “Taipei,” per CNA. The Baltic nation of Lithuania saw its relations with China deteriorate after it allowed Taiwan to use the country name for its office in Vilnius.

Estonia does not recognize Taiwan as a state, but wants to promote bilateral relations in the fields of education, culture, economy, and civil society, according to Tsahkna. Wu was not invited by the Estonian government but there was nothing wrong with him visiting as cooperation is a right in democratic nations, according to the Estonian foreign minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the talks about an office in Tallinn were still proceeding and no consensus had been reached yet. As to Wu’s travel plans, MOFA said it would make an announcement at the appropriate time.