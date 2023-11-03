Alexa
North Taiwan to see lower temperatures after weekend

Northeasterly winds expected to strengthen, increasing likelihood of rain

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/03 20:47
Enjoying warm weather in Kaohsiung City Thursday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — North Taiwan will see temperatures drop to 23 Celsius as northeasterly winds strengthen after the weekend, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Friday (Nov. 3).

Temperatures will reach 30 to 32 C during the weekend, but a front is likely to pass north of the country Monday (Nov. 6) afternoon, per CNA. As a result, northeasterly winds will strengthen, increasing the likelihood of rain in regions north of Taoyuan City.

While highs will remain around 28 C on Monday, the following day will see them drop to 23 or 24 C in north Taiwan, according to CWA forecasters. Maximum temperatures in the south will only drop by 1 C compared to Monday.

The weather will improve again later in the week, with only the east coast and the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County likely to experience occasional rain. Heavier rain is possible during the afternoon in mountainous parts of central and south Taiwan, forecasters said.
