Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' drone attack

Ukrainian officials say that Russia launched drone strikes on Ukraine, hitting infrastructure and residential buildings.

No fatalities were reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the drone strikes were launched at 10 regions.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 24 out of 40 of Russia's drones.

Meanwhile, Russian officials said that recently announced US sanctions won't be able to defeat Moscow.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, November 3:

Russian officials dismiss new US sanctions

Moscow officials have argued a new sanctions package announced by Washington won't be able to defeat Russia.

The US imposed sanctions on Thursday aimed to hit Russia's future energy capabilities and to limit means to evade sanctions. Firms in China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates were also impacted by the sanctions.

"This is a continuation of the policy of inflicting — as they call it — a strategic defeat on us," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Russian state television. "They will have to wait in vain forever before that happens."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had learned to adapt to the sanctions regime of the US and its allies.

"We have learnt to overcome them," he said, referring to Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, called the sanctions "chaotic" and illegal."

He said the aim of the sanctions, which he referred to as a "frontal attack," was to damage Russia's economy and hurt ordinary Russian citizens.

Antonov argued that the sanctions damaged Western countries more than Russia itself.

Novatek chief says Russia, Qatar, US will meet global LNG demand

Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, said US sanctions against one of its projects are an "estimate of our professionalism."

Novatek holds a 60% stake in the Arctic LNG-2 project, which plans to establish a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in northern Russia.

Speaking at a conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Mikhelson said that Qatar, Russia and the United States would be able to meet future global LNG demand.

The US targeted Russia's future energy capabilities in sanctions announced on Thursday.

Russian drone strikes hit infrastructure in several cities — Ukrainian officials

Russia has launched drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, hitting several major cities.

There were no reported fatalities from the attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said air defense had been active in 10 regions. Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, warned that Russia was "gradually increasing its air attacks on Ukraine."

The air force said it shot down 24 Shahed drones out of the 40 launched by Russia.

The governor of the northwestern Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskiy, said an infrastructure facility had been hit during the attacks.

In the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, a military facility was struck, according to Governor Svitlana Onishchuk.

The governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Synehubov, said drones had hit civilian infrastructure and caused fires in and near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko called the attacks "massive" and said eight private houses, a three-story building, several cars and a car repairs hop were damaged during the strikes on Kharkiv.

