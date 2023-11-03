Quartz Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2032

According to new research study on “Quartz Market ,” the report delivers comprehensive insights into the market’s size, share, trends, and analysis. It encompasses a wealth of information regarding the industry’s overview, growth patterns, demand dynamics, and global forecasts. Additionally, the report meticulously evaluates the competitive landscape, offering detailed profiles of key market players. Factors driving growth, market constraints, and recent industry developments are thoroughly examined within the report to provide a more profound understanding of the industry.

Global Quartz Market is valued approximately USD 6740.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.19% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Quartz is an engineered stone composed primarily of natural quartz crystals combined with resins, pigments, and other additives. It is a highly durable and versatile material used in various applications such as countertops, flooring, and wall claddings. Quartz offers benefits such as resistance to stains, scratches, and heat, as well as low maintenance requirements. With its wide range of colors, patterns, and finishes, quartz provides an aesthetically appealing and reliable option for both residential and commercial spaces. The driving factors boosting the market growth are growing construction industry and increasing demand in Kitchen and Bath applications.

According to Statista, the size of the construction industry in 2030 is expected to increase from USD 7.3 trillion in 2021 to USD 14.4 trillion. As urbanization continues to rise and construction activities increase, there is a higher demand for quartz as a durable and aesthetically appealing material for countertops, flooring, and wall claddings in residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, increasing awareness of quartz and rising demand for sustainable materials is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, fluctuating raw material costs and high competition from alternative materials such as natural stone (granite, marble), solid surface materials, and other engineered stone products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The quartz market is a significant segment of the global mineral and materials industry. Quartz is a versatile and widely used mineral with numerous applications across various sectors, including construction, electronics, and the manufacturing of various consumer goods. Its market dynamics are influenced by a range of factors, from the demand for engineered quartz surfaces to the supply chain challenges associated with sourcing high-quality quartz.

One of the primary drivers of the quartz market is its widespread use in the production of engineered quartz surfaces, such as countertops and floorings. Engineered quartz, comprising natural quartz crystals and resins, offers a durable, attractive, and low-maintenance alternative to natural stone surfaces. As consumer preferences for elegant and sustainable home designs grow, the demand for engineered quartz has surged, positively impacting the market.

In the electronics industry, quartz is indispensable for the manufacturing of quartz crystal oscillators and resonators. These components are fundamental for precise timekeeping, frequency control, and signal processing in various electronic devices, including smartphones, watches, and communication systems. The steady growth of the electronics sector has led to a consistent demand for high-quality quartz crystals, contributing to the market’s expansion.

However, the quartz market is not without its challenges. The global supply of high-purity quartz is relatively limited, leading to concerns about sustainability and availability. High-quality quartz is required for advanced applications in the electronics and optics industries, and securing a reliable source of such quartz has become a strategic priority for many companies. Geopolitical factors, trade policies, and the potential for supply chain disruptions can also impact the availability and pricing of quartz.

The mining and processing of quartz can have environmental and social implications, particularly when it involves the removal of large quantities of rock from the earth. This has prompted concerns and efforts to promote responsible and sustainable sourcing practices within the industry, including reducing energy consumption and minimizing the environmental footprint of quartz extraction and processing.

Geographically, the quartz market is influenced by the regions with significant deposits of high-quality quartz. Countries like China, Brazil, and the United States are known for their quartz resources, and they play pivotal roles in the global supply chain. The proximity of quartz sources to manufacturing centers and markets affects transportation costs and can shape the distribution of quartz processing facilities.

The market for quartz products is continually evolving as new technologies and applications emerge. For example, the development of engineered quartz with enhanced properties, such as anti-bacterial surfaces and increased resistance to staining and scratching, is expanding its utility in healthcare and commercial spaces.

In summary, the quartz market is a diverse and dynamic sector with applications spanning from construction and interior design to electronics and advanced technology. While demand for engineered quartz surfaces and electronic components remains strong, challenges related to sustainable sourcing and supply chain stability persist. Ongoing efforts to address these challenges, along with technological advancements, will continue to shape the quartz market in the coming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

AGC Inc.

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Quartz Corporation

Wilsonart LLC

Santa Margherita S.p.A.

Vicostone Joint Stock Company

Cambria Company LLC

Caesarstone Ltd.

Pokarna Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2022, Sibelco expanded its presence in Southern Europe by acquiring the Bassanetti Group, an Italian company involved in the extraction, processing, and marketing of sand products. This strategic move further solidified Sibelco’s position in the region’s market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Crystal

Silicone Metal

By End-User Industry:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Solar

Buildings & Construction

Optics & Telecommunication

Automotive

Other End-User Industries

