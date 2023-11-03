412 suspected gangsters detained in pre-election crackdown

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police picked up 412 suspected members of organized crime groups in a crackdown ahead of January’s presidential and legislative elections, reports said Friday (Nov. 3).

The raids also led to the confiscation of 87 firearms and the discovery of 277 fraud cases, per CNA. The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) presented the results of its crackdown at a news conference Friday.

The campaign lasted from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, and also focused on vote buying and illegal weapons. A group of four suspects led by a man named Hsu (許), 31, was arrested for running a gun conversion workshop.

He had bought the necessary equipment online and taught himself how to convert guns, the CIB said. Nine guns, four model guns, and 325 bullets were found at his home.

Another gang, based in Taipei City’s Wanhua District, had locked up three members who had wanted to leave. At least one of the victims was under age, and had been detained by the suspects since June 2021, the report said.