Exihibition for transgender awareness to open in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the lead up to Transgender Day of Remembrance, an exhibition exploring the lives of transgender people and promoting awareness will open at Taipei's Red House on Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Event organizers the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights (TAPCPR) said the exhibition is one of many activities held by the global transgender community to highlight the harm the binary gender system causes its people. Running between Nov. 7-12, "100 Ways to See" will feature films, talks, participator art, parties, and other events.

Events throughout the exhibition will take place mostly in the evening, and will begin with a discussion of opposition to transgender people and how anti-transgender ideas come about. In addition to talks, there will be vogueing classes on offer, and a party at Red House drag bar Cafe Dalida as the exhibition enters the weekend.

There will be multiple guided tours of the exhibition throughout its duration. For those who would prefer an English language guide to the exhibition, a tour will be offered in English on Nov. 11.

TAPCPR said the event is expected to attract thousands of people. The group is still working towards a financing goal to fund the event, and is accepting donations of as little as NT$200 (US$6), offering coffee, drink vouchers, vogueing classes, and more for contributions.



The exhibition schedule. (TAPCPR image)