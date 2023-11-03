Taiwan’s Acer reports NT$2 billion net income for Q3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese hardware and electronics maker Acer reported its third-quarter financials on Thursday (Nov. 2).

Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$67.44 billion (US$2.09 billion), representing an increase of 15.8% from the previous quarter and 3.9% growth year-over-year. It said gross profits were NT$7.29 billion with a 10.8% margin.

Operating income was NT$1.55 billion for the third quarter, up 47.8% quarter-on-quarter and 86.6% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, net income was NT$2.01 billion representing a 44.2% bump from the previous quarter and a 7% increase from a year prior.

The company’s operations, not including computers and displays, contributed 24.2% of total revenue and 30% of operating income.

Acer said revenue and profit for Q3 were both new highs since the pandemic. The Taiwanese company said that revenue and profit were also higher than pre-pandemic levels due to new business expansion and the optimization of its computers and displays segments.