Talent Taiwan Office launched to help foreign professionals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Talent Taiwan Office was launched on Wednesday (Nov. 1) to encourage more international talent to come to the country.

In a press release, the National Development Council (NDC) said the purpose of the new center is to expand the services and scope of the Taiwan Employment Gold Card Office. This serves Taiwan's more than 6,000 Gold Card holders and reaches out to Taiwan's 56,000 foreign professionals and their dependents.

The NDC said the new office is designed to be a one-stop service center for applications from foreign talents coming to Taiwan. It will also take care of their needs after arrival such as housing, employment, banking, children's education, taxation, labor, and health insurance.

During the launch ceremony for the office, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that in the post-epidemic era, global competition for talent has become more intense. In order to maintain the country's development momentum, the NDC estimates that it must recruit 400,000 foreign workers by 2030, including 70,000 foreign professionals.

In addition to Gold Card holders, foreign professionals, and their family members, the office will also serve entrepreneurs, according to Kung. Leglan and accounting firms will also provide consulting services at the center.

These services will be provided both in-person and online, with the physical service center opening for business on Nov. 1. The International Talent Taiwan Office is lon the first and fourth floors at 9, Lane 85, Songjiang Road in Taipei City's Zhongshan District.