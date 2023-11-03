LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “LTE and 5G Broadcast Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The long-term evolution (LTE) is a standard for wireless broadband communication for data terminals and mobile devices, which is mainly based on the UMTS/HSPA and GSM/EDGE standards. 5G or Fifth Generation of the wireless standard allows the linkage of devices such as connect car, home, office and communicate. The growing penetration of smartphones, increasing requirements for massive connectivity of devices due to the evolution of IoT, coupled with the increasing inclination towards on-demand content and seamless mobile data services are the chief factors that are soaring the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, the total number of smartphone subscriptions around the world was accounted for 6,259 million in 2021, and the amount is expected to grow and reach above 7,690 subscriptions by 2027. Accordingly, the rising number of smartphone subscriptions are propelling the demand for LTE and 5G broadcast, thus, in turn, augments the market growth in the impending years. However, the shortage of compatible 5G broadcast and reception devices and lack of skilled workforce impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing need for reliable and high-quality public safety communication systems and increasing requirements for minimizing network capacity congestion is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Qualcomm Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco

Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Enensys Technologies

Rohde Y& Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the LTE and 5G Broadcast market:

Mobile TV and Video Streaming: The adoption of LTE and 5G broadcast is facilitating high-quality mobile TV and video streaming services, enabling users to access content on the go.

Enhanced Mobile Coverage: LTE and 5G broadcast are extending mobile coverage in underserved and remote areas, making it easier for people to access information and entertainment.

Immersive Content: The technology supports immersive content experiences, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), enhancing user engagement and interactivity.

Emergency Alerts and Public Safety: LTE and 5G broadcast are increasingly used for emergency alerts and public safety communications, ensuring rapid dissemination of critical information during crises.

Multicast Services: The ability to deliver content to multiple users simultaneously is driving the adoption of LTE and 5G broadcast in scenarios like live sports events, concerts, and breaking news coverage.

IoT and M2M Communication: LTE and 5G broadcast are supporting the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, enabling efficient data transmission for a wide range of devices and applications.

Efficient Spectrum Use: These technologies are optimizing spectrum use, delivering data efficiently to a large number of users without congestion.

Hybrid Models and Convergence: Hybrid broadcast models, combining traditional broadcasting with LTE and 5G, are emerging to deliver content seamlessly across various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

LTE

5G

By End-Use

Video on Demand

Fixed LTE Quadruple Play

e-Newspapers and e-Magazines

Last Mile CDN

Emergency Alerts

Radio

Mobile TV

Connected Cars

Stadiums

Data Feeds & Notifications

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

