Information Technology Service Management Market Outlook, Size, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Information Technology Service Management Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Information Technology Service Management Market is valued at approximately $$in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. ITSM (Information Technology Service Management) refers to all IT-related operations such as building, delivering, supporting and managing customised solutions that are implemented to accomplish the business goals of IT organisations. With the rapid growth of technology, telecom companies are constantly concentrating on innovation. As a result, they are concentrating on modernising their infrastructure while providing cutting-edge solutions to support their consumers, such as innovation, customer service, infrastructure setup, and human resources.

Furthermore, telecom firms benefit from the installation of ITSM solutions by gaining unified insight into invoices, spending, usage, and assets across their whole communications, cloud, and software licence portfolio. As a result, overall costs are reduced and productivity is increased, mostly through improved visibility, while a finely tuned set of processes is provided to manage the current IT infrastructure. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for cloud-based models, IT businesses are focused on embracing ITSM. Companies have expanded their cooperation through new services across the cloud platform as the usage of cloud-based ecosystems has grown. Tata Communications announced the launch of Tata Communications GlobalRapide in November 2021, an end-to-end managed unified communications as a service (UCaaS) that enables organisations to provide technologically advanced, sophisticated, and intelligent collaborative experiences for employees. With this new ITSM, Tata Communications becomes a one-stop shop for all worldwide organisations’ digital-first, cloud-first unified communications needs. According to 5G Americas, 5G subscription growth will continue into the foreseeable future, with 3 billion subscriptions predicted by 2025. This comprises 600 million subscribers between 2023 and 2024, as well as from 2024 to 2025.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Axios Systems

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Freshworks Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

IBM Corporation

Ivanti Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the Master Data Management (MDM) market:

Data Governance and Compliance: Heightened focus on data governance and regulatory compliance, leading to the adoption of MDM solutions to ensure data quality, security, and compliance with data protection regulations.

Heightened focus on data governance and regulatory compliance, leading to the adoption of MDM solutions to ensure data quality, security, and compliance with data protection regulations. Cloud-Based MDM: A growing shift towards cloud-based MDM solutions, offering scalability, accessibility, and flexibility, making it easier to manage and share master data across the organization.

A growing shift towards cloud-based MDM solutions, offering scalability, accessibility, and flexibility, making it easier to manage and share master data across the organization. AI and Machine Learning Integration: MDM solutions are incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning for data matching, cleansing, and automation, improving data accuracy and efficiency.

MDM solutions are incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning for data matching, cleansing, and automation, improving data accuracy and efficiency. Customer 360 and Personalization: MDM is used to create a single, comprehensive view of customer data, enabling organizations to deliver personalized and targeted experiences.

MDM is used to create a single, comprehensive view of customer data, enabling organizations to deliver personalized and targeted experiences. IoT and Big Data Integration: With the proliferation of IoT devices and big data, MDM is being used to manage the influx of diverse data sources and ensure data quality.

With the proliferation of IoT devices and big data, MDM is being used to manage the influx of diverse data sources and ensure data quality. Self-Service MDM: The development of self-service MDM tools that empower non-technical users to manage and update master data, reducing the burden on IT departments.

The development of self-service MDM tools that empower non-technical users to manage and update master data, reducing the burden on IT departments. Blockchain for Data Trust: Some MDM solutions are exploring the integration of blockchain technology to enhance data trust, security, and traceability.

Some MDM solutions are exploring the integration of blockchain technology to enhance data trust, security, and traceability. Master Data in Hybrid Environments: MDM is extending its capabilities to handle master data in hybrid environments, supporting both on-premises and cloud-based systems.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Application:

Configuration Management

Performance Management

Network Management

Database Management System

Other Applications

By End-user Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government and Education

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

