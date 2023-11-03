Master Data Management Market Demand, Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth Status and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Master Data Management Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Master Data Management Market is valued at approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Master data management (or MDM) refers to various solutions, services, and standards that assist organisations in managing their master data. Master data consists of secret and crucial company data on customers, goods, financial transactions, suppliers, and others.

The emergence of MDM has enabled businesses to collect and manage master data, which can then be used for data analytics and effective decision-making. Some of the key factors driving the MDM market include the critical need to install centrally placed or controlled data, increasing need for verification and compliance, and escalating demand for outstanding business performance and data quality. According to BI-SURVEY.com, master data and data quality management were particularly essential in Northern Europe and among IT users in 2017. However, current concerns about data security, as well as a lack of understanding of the benefits of data management solutions, are the primary factors impeding the growth of the master data management market size. Nonetheless, the adoption of integrated vendor solutions is expected to present service providers with new options. Master data management companies have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics to expand their products in the market, including new product launches, product upgrades, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. Oracle Enterprise Data Management will be updated in February 2022. Validation errors can now be downloaded to an MS Excel file with the latest release.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

TIBCO Software

Informatica

Talend

Cloudera

Riversand

Broadcom

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market:

Rise in Cyber Threats: The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats are driving the demand for MDR services to enhance security and incident detection.

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats are driving the demand for MDR services to enhance security and incident detection. AI and Machine Learning Integration: MDR solutions are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced threat detection and faster incident response.

MDR solutions are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced threat detection and faster incident response. Endpoint Security Focus: The emphasis on endpoint security is leading to MDR providers offering comprehensive services for monitoring and protecting endpoints across diverse environments.

The emphasis on endpoint security is leading to MDR providers offering comprehensive services for monitoring and protecting endpoints across diverse environments. Cloud Security: The adoption of cloud services and the need to secure cloud environments are driving the inclusion of cloud security in MDR offerings.

The adoption of cloud services and the need to secure cloud environments are driving the inclusion of cloud security in MDR offerings. MSSPs and MDR Integration: Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) are expanding their services to include MDR, offering a holistic security approach to clients.

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) are expanding their services to include MDR, offering a holistic security approach to clients. Threat Intelligence Sharing: MDR providers are increasingly sharing threat intelligence across their customer base to enhance collective security and incident response.

MDR providers are increasingly sharing threat intelligence across their customer base to enhance collective security and incident response. Regulatory Compliance: The need to comply with data protection regulations is driving organizations to invest in MDR services to meet security and reporting requirements.

The need to comply with data protection regulations is driving organizations to invest in MDR services to meet security and reporting requirements. Automation and Orchestration: Automation and orchestration capabilities are being integrated into MDR solutions to streamline incident response, reduce manual tasks, and improve efficiency.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Training & Support Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Verticals:

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

